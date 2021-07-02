QA completes the acquisition of Circus Street

QA, the UK's #1 Technology skills organisation, with a growing US presence, provides the critical training and talent solutions that technology functions require to help their organisations win in the Digital Revolution, spanning critical disciplines such as cloud computing, cyber security, software engineering, data, and agile. By bringing the two companies together QA can now also help organisations build their capabilities in the essential digital marketing and data analytics skills that commercial functions also require to win.

Circus Street, founded in 2009 by brothers Richard and Jonny Townsend, is an award-winning online training solution which allows global businesses to build and develop digital capabilities across their organisation at scale. Its library of engaging, entertaining, and informative lessons delivered through its world-leading learning platform consistently delivers exceptional business outcomes for the world's largest brands. Circus Street's unique product offering blends technology, education and visual arts, paired with its best in class account management service, and has resulted in previously unseen levels of learner engagement, net promoter scores and customer advocacy.

Combination to accelerate customers' digital transformations

QA's acquisition of Circus Street also builds on its earlier acquisition of Cloud Academy, which helps global organisations grow their Tech skills via their market-leading, subscription-based, digital platform. The addition of Circus Street to the QA family allows them to play an even greater role in driving digital transformation, using Circus Street to build digital and data capabilities across their entire enterprise, and Cloud Academy to systematically assess, build and validate the skills of their tech teams to deliver it. This acquisition also means QA is able to offer its clients the broadest choice of different modes of training to fit their circumstances, from live virtual to in-classroom training, and fully digital, self-paced training.