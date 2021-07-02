checkAd

JetBlue Technology Ventures Invests in Transparent, the Leading Market Intelligence Company for Vacation Rentals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 12:00  |  18   |   |   

JetBlue Technology Ventures (JTV), the venture capital subsidiary of JetBlue Airways (Nasdaq: JBLU), today announced its investment in Transparent, the vacation rental market intelligence company, bringing the company’s total funding to $2.8M to date. The investment will allow Transparent to continue to expand its commercial team.

The financing aligns with JTV’s investment theme of “reimagining the accommodation experience” and extends to support the subsidiary’s broader goal of positioning JetBlue with startup-led innovation. In recent years the airline has expanded to become a full-fledged travel brand.

Transparent builds and maintains a platform that aggregates data on vacation rental market conditions including prices, occupancy and competition. The startup was founded in 2016 by travel entrepreneurs Pierre Becerril, Nil Sanz and Drew Patterson with the mission of helping property managers, real estate investors, online travel agencies and tourism boards make informed decisions within the vacation rental space. Since then, the company has aggregated millions of anonymized reservations and indexed more than 36 million listings globally to help thousands of users make sense of the rental industry.

“Given JetBlue’s interest in offering short-term rental options to its customers and the travel industry’s recent demand volatility, accurate data is imperative to making sound business decisions. Our investment in Transparent not only provides us with valuable insight in the short-term rental market, but also a partnership with one of the leading startups in the vacation rentals space,” said Ryan Chou, Investment Associate at JetBlue Technology Ventures.

Transparent estimates that the rental industry will generate $75B in gross booking value in 2021. The company has built the authoritative intelligence platform for the industry’s market participants, allowing them to analyze forward-looking rates & occupancy, understand demand drivers, monitor competitors and analyze travelers origins and patterns. Clients and partners include Amadeus, Booking.com, Four Seasons, Marriott, Hopper, the Hawaii Tourism Board, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and hundreds of others institutions globally.

“1 in every 3 beds available to travelers in the US are hosted in a vacation rental as opposed to a traditional hotel. As travelers’ appetite for this type of accommodation grows, there is a need for business intelligence tools to help market participants make informed decisions on pricing, investment and strategy. During COVID-19, 25% of bookings occurred in short term rentals, accelerating a long term shift toward this form of accommodation. JTV’s interest in our company is a reaffirmation of the vacation rental industry having moved out of the shadow of the hotel sector to emerge as a major player in the travel and hospitality ecosystem in its own right,” said Pierre Becerril, Transparent co-founder and CEO.

Prior to JTV, Transparent had previously raised funding from Madrid-based K Fund, NYC-based Highgate Ventures and Paris-based Kima Ventures.

About JetBlue Technology Ventures

JetBlue Technology Ventures invests in and partners with early stage startups innovating in the travel, transportation and hospitality industries. The company prioritizes investments that advance the seamless customer-centric journey; the accommodation experience; next-generation aviation operations and enterprise technology; distribution, loyalty, and revenue management; and sustainable travel. Founded in 2016, JetBlue Technology Ventures is a wholly owned subsidiary of JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and is located in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.JetBlueVentures.com.

About Transparent

Transparent is the global leader in market intelligence for the short term rental industry. Through a combination of proprietary data aggregation and data science and aggregation of publicly available data, Transparent develops insight on market conditions, such as supply growth, demand patterns, pricing changes, and property manager activities. This data powers products enable hosts and property managers, distributors and OTAs, hotels and other lodging providers, local government bodies, and investors to make smarter, fact-based decisions in the short term rental industry. www.seetransparent.com.

JetBlue Airways Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JetBlue Technology Ventures Invests in Transparent, the Leading Market Intelligence Company for Vacation Rentals JetBlue Technology Ventures (JTV), the venture capital subsidiary of JetBlue Airways (Nasdaq: JBLU), today announced its investment in Transparent, the vacation rental market intelligence company, bringing the company’s total funding to $2.8M to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
Accenture to Acquire Ethica Consulting Group, Expanding SAP Capabilities for Companies in Italy
Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
Rimini Street UK Recognized in the Top 20 of the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women
Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
18.06.21
03.06.21