checkAd

Suominen launches BIOLACE Ultrasoft, a plant-based nonwoven for sensitive skin

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 12:00  |  21   |   |   

Suominen Corporation’s press release on July 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen launches BIOLACE Ultrasoft, a nonwoven for personal care and baby products made of plant-based, biodegradable, plastic-free, and compostable raw materials. BIOLACE Ultrasoft is the newest addition to Suominen’s sustainable product portfolio and a continuation for our growing BIOLACE product line that was launched over a decade ago.

Suominen’s strategy focuses on growth by creating innovative and more sustainable nonwovens. “Our strategy is put into action with the new innovative and sustainable products such as BIOLACE Ultrasoft. In 2020, the sales of sustainable products increased by more than 20% compared to the base year of 2019,” says Lynda Kelly, SVP, Americas & Business Development.

BIOLACE Ultrasoft was developed to match both the sustainability demands and the quality expectations of our customers and the consumers. BIOLACE Ultrasoft nonwovens structure and composition enables 25% higher cleaning efficiency compared to same basis weight of 100% viscose spunlace and a 38% improvement when compared to polyester wipes, according to tests conducted by Suominen.

“BIOLACE Ultrasoft is a sustainable product with great cleaning efficiency and exceptional softness. It is a perfect solution for baby and personal care products, such as cosmetic wipes and baby wipes. The softness makes it also suitable for gentle skin products,” says Johanna Sirén, Manager, Category Management.

More information
Johanna Sirén, Manager, Category Management.
johanna.siren@suominencorp.com, tel. +358 50 520 5360

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at suominen.fi.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Suominen launches BIOLACE Ultrasoft, a plant-based nonwoven for sensitive skin Suominen Corporation’s press release on July 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST) Suominen launches BIOLACE Ultrasoft, a nonwoven for personal care and baby products made of plant-based, biodegradable, plastic-free, and compostable raw materials. BIOLACE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces New Category III CPT Code for DEXYCU Intraocular Suspension, ...
Sandeep Sakharkar of XPO Logistics Named to Constellation Research’s Business Transformation 150
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus