Angle PLC announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,333 new Ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in the Company.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will become effective and trading will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 7 July 2021. After Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue, and therefore the total number of voting rights, will be 233,157,558.