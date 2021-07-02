checkAd

Angle PLC announces Issue of Equity

Autor: Accesswire
02.07.2021, 12:10  |  21   |   |   

Exercise of options and total voting rightsGUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted …

Exercise of options and total voting rights

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,333 new Ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in the Company.

An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will become effective and trading will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 7 July 2021. After Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue, and therefore the total number of voting rights, will be 233,157,558.

Contacts:

ANGLE plc

+44 (0) 1483 343434

Andrew Newland, Chief Executive

Ian Griffiths, Finance Director

Andrew Holder, Head of Investor Relations

 

finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Corporate Finance - Carl Holmes, Simon Hicks, Teddy Whiley

ECM - Alice Lane, Sunila de Silva

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

WG Partners (Joint Broker)

Nigel Barnes, Nigel Birks

+44 (0) 203 705 9330

FTI Consulting

Simon Conway, Ciara Martin

Matthew Ventimiglia (US)

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

+1 (212) 850 5624

For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on https://angleplc.com/investor-relations/glossary/

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample-to-answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include a circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Angle PLC announces Issue of Equity Exercise of options and total voting rightsGUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
John Hope Bryant, Guest Host on CNBC and CEO of Operation HOPE is Set to Deliver the Keynote at the ...
New Providence Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing ...
Big Y and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) to deploy New Telemedicine Program
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the ...
ReShape Lifesciences Sees Lap-Band Growth as COVID-19 Pandemic Heightens Obesity Crisis
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse ...
RumbleOn Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Date for Special Meeting of ...
Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (BBBT) Announces Application to Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...