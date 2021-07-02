checkAd

SouthGobi Announces the Voting Results of the Shareholders’ Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 12:20  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results of the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”) held in Vancouver, Canada on June 29, 2021. At the Meeting, the majority of the Company’s shareholders voted in favour of the following matters as set out in the Company’s management proxy circular dated May 17, 2021 (the “Circular”), a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The voting results are as follows:

Appointment of Auditors - BDO Limited, Hong Kong, was appointed as auditor of the Company to hold office for the ensuring year or until their successors are appointed. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by a show of hands.

Total votes in favour: 111,197,956 (100.00%)
Total votes withheld: 0 (0.00%)

Fixing the Number of Directors - The number of directors to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at eight. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by a show of hands.

Total votes in favour: 111,197,356 (98.93%)
Total votes against: 1,207,150 (1.07%)

Election of Directors – The eight director nominees set forth in the Company’s Circular were elected as directors to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by ballot.

Dalanguerban votes for:
votes withheld: 		111,195,698 (99.9980%)
2,258 (0.0020%)
Jianmin Bao votes for:
votes withheld: 		111,194,498 (99.9969%)
3,458 (0.0031%)
Zhiwei Chen votes for:
votes withheld: 		111,193,898 (99.9964%)
4,058 (0.0036%)
Yingbin Ian He votes for:
votes withheld: 		111,193,898 (99.9964%)
4,058 (0.0036%)
Ka Lee Ku votes for:
votes withheld: 		111,195,698 (99.9980%)
2,258 (0.0020%)
Ben Niu votes for:
votes withheld: 		111,195,098 (99.9974%)
2,858 (0.0026%)
Jin Lan Quan votes for:
votes withheld: 		111,197,266 (99.9964%)
690 (0.0006%)
Mao Sun votes for:
votes withheld: 		111,190,266 (99.9994%)
7,690 (0.0069%)

Employees’ and Directors’ Equity Incentive Plan – The Company’s shareholders reconfirmed and approved all the unallocated options, rights or other entitlements under the Company’s Employees’ and Directors’ Equity Incentive Plan and also approved the maximum number of common shares issuable under the Equity Incentive Plan. The ordinary resolution was passed by a majority of the votes cast by ballot.

Total votes in favour: 111,192,088 (98.92%)
Total votes against: 1,212,418 (1.08%)

About SouthGobi
SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:  
Investor Relations  
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
  +1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
Website: www.southgobi.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SouthGobi Announces the Voting Results of the Shareholders’ Meeting VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results of the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus