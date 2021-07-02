BBX Capital Real Estate, a subsidiary of BBX Capital, Inc., Announces the Sale of Altis Grand at The Preserve

BBX Capital Real Estate (“BBXRE”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB), today announced that its Altis Grand at The Preserve joint venture, which was sponsored by The Altman Companies, had completed the sale of Altis Grand at The Preserve, its 350-unit multifamily apartment community located in Odessa, Florida. As a result of the transaction, BBXRE received a cash distribution of approximately $5.8 million from the joint venture and expects to recognize equity earnings from its investment in the venture of approximately $4.9 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Altis Grand at The Preserve joint venture was sponsored and formed by The Altman Companies in 2018 to develop Altis Grand at The Preserve. Construction of Altis Grand at The Preserve commenced in 2019 and was completed in 2020. At the time of the sale, Altis Grand at The Preserve’s apartment units were over 99% leased.