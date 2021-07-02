Titanium Dioxide Market worth $27.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

checkAd

CHICAGO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Titanium Dioxide Market by Grade (Rutile, Anatase), Process (Sulfate, Chloride), Application (Paints & Coating, Plastics, Paper, Inks), & Region(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Trends and Forecasts up to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Titanium Dioxide Market size is estimated to be USD 20.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2026.

Paints & Coating is the largest application segment of Titanium Dioxide. Titanium dioxide is a naturally occurring oxide of titanium. It has the highest refractive index of any material and is one of the whitest materials on earth. Properties of titanium dioxide include high melting & boiling point, ability to scatter light, non-toxic, chemically inert, photocatalytic activity, opaqueness, and UV-resistant owing to which it is prevalently used in the paints & coatings industry. Construction and Automotive are major end-user industry for paints & coatings. The demand for titanium dioxide is driven by growth in these industries. The growth in the construction industry is driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization, an increase in purchasing power parity (PPP), a high standard of living, and growth in disposable income. The APAC region is the largest market for the construction industry, with China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries being the epicenter of construction activities. Apart from the construction industry, titanium dioxide has growing demand from sectors such as industrial and automotive coatings.

By application, Paints & Coatings account for the largest share of the Titanium Dioxide market

The growth in paints & coating is attributed to the growing construction industry, including both residential and non-residential infrastructure, across the world. Titanium dioxide mainly finds applications in architectural paints & coatings. Architectural paints must have UV and water resistance, whereas some specialized coatings need to be chemical and corrosion-resistant. Titanium dioxide provides an excellent durable coating that can resist UV rays from the sun and maintain a newly painted look for a significant time. Titanium dioxide is used in paints and coatings meant for exterior surfaces for better color fading, chalking, and cracking resistance. Further, it has a photocatalyst ability that enables self-cleaning and provides protection against bacteria, algae, fungi, and pollution. The use of titanium dioxide in paints and coatings ensures ease of application, a long-lasting fresh look, fewer coatings, easy cleaning surface.

