GMS Completes Acquisition of Westside Building Material

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Westside Building Material (“Westside”), one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of interior building products.

“Building on the momentum of our very solid fourth quarter 2021 earnings report, we are pleased to announce the successful completion of this transaction and welcome the Westside team to GMS,” said John C. Turner Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of GMS. “Westside significantly increases our reach in several major California markets and represents our first foray into the Las Vegas market. Expanding our geographic platform through accretive acquisitions, such as this one, continues to be a vital component of our strategic growth priorities.”