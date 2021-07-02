checkAd

GMS Completes Acquisition of Westside Building Material

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 12:45  |  23   |   |   

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Westside Building Material (“Westside”), one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of interior building products.

“Building on the momentum of our very solid fourth quarter 2021 earnings report, we are pleased to announce the successful completion of this transaction and welcome the Westside team to GMS,” said John C. Turner Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of GMS. “Westside significantly increases our reach in several major California markets and represents our first foray into the Las Vegas market. Expanding our geographic platform through accretive acquisitions, such as this one, continues to be a vital component of our strategic growth priorities.”

GMS funded the $135.0 million purchase price proceeds with cash on hand and available borrowings on its revolving credit facility.

About GMS

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1971, GMS operates a network of more than 275 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. GMS’s extensive product offering of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings, and complementary construction products is designed to provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop for our core customer, the interior contractor who installs these products in commercial and residential buildings.

For more information about GMS, please visit www.gms.com.

GMS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GMS Completes Acquisition of Westside Building Material GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty distributor of interior building products, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Westside Building Material (“Westside”), one of the nation’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
Rimini Street UK Recognized in the Top 20 of the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women
Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
Coty Announces the Relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics With New and Improved Clean and Vegan Formulas
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21
GMS Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.06.21