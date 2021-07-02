checkAd

Sievi Capital Plc’s CEO Päivi Marttila to leave the Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 12:45  |  23   |   |   

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock exchange release 2 July 2021 at 1:45 pm EEST

Sievi Capital Plc’s CEO Päivi Marttila to leave the Company

Sievi Capital Plc’s CEO Päivi Marttila will leave her position as the CEO of the company. Päivi Marttila will for the time being continue in her position until her successor will start, however no later than until 31 December 2021. The Board of Directors of the company will begin the search process for a new CEO immediately.

”Päivi Marttila has done an excellent job in developing Sievi Capital into an active investment company. The investment portfolio is in good condition and the target companies are developing promisingly. We appreciate Päivi’s contribution on behalf for the company, but we respect her decision and thank her for her work so far”, says Lennart Simonsen, Chairman of Sievi Capital’s Board of Directors.

”The past three years as Sievi Capital’s CEO have been a time of new development, and I am proud of the company and the investment team. I believe that it is a good time at this stage to leave the CEO role. In the future, I will focus on leading the operations of my family’s investment company and on board work”, states Päivi Marttila, CEO of Sievi Capital.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
Lennart Simonsen
Chairman of the Board of Directors

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Chairman of the Board of Directors Lennart Simonsen, tel. +358 400 439 684
CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sievi Capital Plc’s CEO Päivi Marttila to leave the Company Sievi Capital PlcStock exchange release 2 July 2021 at 1:45 pm EEST Sievi Capital Plc’s CEO Päivi Marttila to leave the Company Sievi Capital Plc’s CEO Päivi Marttila will leave her position as the CEO of the company. Päivi Marttila will for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus