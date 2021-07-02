Sievi Capital Plc’s CEO Päivi Marttila to leave the Company

Sievi Capital Plc’s CEO Päivi Marttila will leave her position as the CEO of the company. Päivi Marttila will for the time being continue in her position until her successor will start, however no later than until 31 December 2021. The Board of Directors of the company will begin the search process for a new CEO immediately.

”Päivi Marttila has done an excellent job in developing Sievi Capital into an active investment company. The investment portfolio is in good condition and the target companies are developing promisingly. We appreciate Päivi’s contribution on behalf for the company, but we respect her decision and thank her for her work so far”, says Lennart Simonsen, Chairman of Sievi Capital’s Board of Directors.

”The past three years as Sievi Capital’s CEO have been a time of new development, and I am proud of the company and the investment team. I believe that it is a good time at this stage to leave the CEO role. In the future, I will focus on leading the operations of my family’s investment company and on board work”, states Päivi Marttila, CEO of Sievi Capital.

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.