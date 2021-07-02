checkAd

SEATech Ventures Files 8-k Form to Announce Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Independent Non-Executive Directors

Autor: Accesswire
02.07.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced today that it has appointed a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Tan Hock Chye and two new Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs), Mr. …

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced today that it has appointed a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Tan Hock Chye and two new Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs), Mr. Ramesh Ruben Louis and Mr. Cheah Kok Hoong. The breadth experience of the CFO and INEDs provide to the SEATech Ventures Board of Directors wider views and independent oversights on board matters. Mr. Louis is appointed to head the Audit Committee with Mr. Cheah as a member.

The biographies for the new Chief Financial Officer and Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are set forth below:

Mr. TAN, Hock Chye

Mr. Tan, age 62, is the current Councillor of The National Tech Association of Malaysia (PIKOM), Treasurer of WCIT 2020 Sdn. Bhd. (WCIT is World Congress on Information Technology) and National Treasurer and Council Member of Malaysia Cross Border E-Commerce Association.

Mr. Tan is a Chartered Global Management Accountant of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, and a Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, United Kingdom, as well as a Chartered Accountant with the Malaysian Institute of Accountants. In 1997, Mr. Tan obtained his Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Oklahoma City University, United States of America and he attended Harvard Premier Management Program organized by the Harvard Business School Alumni Club of Malaysia in 2013.

Mr. Tan has more than 35 years of extensive working experience in both private and public companies in Papua New Guinea, Singapore and Malaysia. The public companies that he has worked for includes Dataprep Holdings Berhad (Bursa Malaysia) as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Group Managing Director from 2003 to 2018, United Engineers (M) Berhad (Bursa Malaysia) as Head, Finance and Accounting of Trading Division from 1991 to 1994, Malaysian subsidiary of PZ Cussons plc (London Stock Exchange) as Accounting Manager/Local Agent from 1989 to 1991 and the Malaysian associated company of Chuan Hup Holdings Ltd (Singapore Stock Exchange) as Company Accountant/Secretary from 1986 to 1989. Private Companies that Mr. Tan has worked for includes Wardah Communication Sdn. Bhd. as Chief Business Officer from 2018 to 2019, Ken-Air Holdings Sdn. Bhd. as Financial Controller and Chief Executive Officer from 1994 to 2003 and Word Publishing Co. Pty. Ltd. as Management Accountant and Chief Accountant from 1982 to 1985.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEATech Ventures Files 8-k Form to Announce Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Independent Non-Executive Directors KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced today that it has appointed a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Tan Hock Chye and two new Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs), Mr. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
John Hope Bryant, Guest Host on CNBC and CEO of Operation HOPE is Set to Deliver the Keynote at the ...
New Providence Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing ...
Big Y and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) to deploy New Telemedicine Program
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the ...
ReShape Lifesciences Sees Lap-Band Growth as COVID-19 Pandemic Heightens Obesity Crisis
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse ...
RumbleOn Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Date for Special Meeting of ...
Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (BBBT) Announces Application to Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...