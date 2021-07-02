SEATech Ventures Files 8-k Form to Announce Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Independent Non-Executive Directors

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced today that it has appointed a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Tan Hock Chye and two new Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs), Mr. …

The biographies for the new Chief Financial Officer and Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are set forth below:

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced today that it has appointed a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Tan Hock Chye and two new Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs), Mr. Ramesh Ruben Louis and Mr. Cheah Kok Hoong. The breadth experience of the CFO and INEDs provide to the SEATech Ventures Board of Directors wider views and independent oversights on board matters. Mr. Louis is appointed to head the Audit Committee with Mr. Cheah as a member.

Mr. TAN, Hock Chye

Mr. Tan, age 62, is the current Councillor of The National Tech Association of Malaysia (PIKOM), Treasurer of WCIT 2020 Sdn. Bhd. (WCIT is World Congress on Information Technology) and National Treasurer and Council Member of Malaysia Cross Border E-Commerce Association.

Mr. Tan is a Chartered Global Management Accountant of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, and a Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, United Kingdom, as well as a Chartered Accountant with the Malaysian Institute of Accountants. In 1997, Mr. Tan obtained his Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Oklahoma City University, United States of America and he attended Harvard Premier Management Program organized by the Harvard Business School Alumni Club of Malaysia in 2013.

Mr. Tan has more than 35 years of extensive working experience in both private and public companies in Papua New Guinea, Singapore and Malaysia. The public companies that he has worked for includes Dataprep Holdings Berhad (Bursa Malaysia) as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Group Managing Director from 2003 to 2018, United Engineers (M) Berhad (Bursa Malaysia) as Head, Finance and Accounting of Trading Division from 1991 to 1994, Malaysian subsidiary of PZ Cussons plc (London Stock Exchange) as Accounting Manager/Local Agent from 1989 to 1991 and the Malaysian associated company of Chuan Hup Holdings Ltd (Singapore Stock Exchange) as Company Accountant/Secretary from 1986 to 1989. Private Companies that Mr. Tan has worked for includes Wardah Communication Sdn. Bhd. as Chief Business Officer from 2018 to 2019, Ken-Air Holdings Sdn. Bhd. as Financial Controller and Chief Executive Officer from 1994 to 2003 and Word Publishing Co. Pty. Ltd. as Management Accountant and Chief Accountant from 1982 to 1985.