Victory Sampling Program Reveals Highly Anomalous Zone With Readings Up to 1500 ppm Li at Smokey Lithium

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce strong initial results of its previously announced extensive sampling program on its Smokey Lithium property in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Sampling indicates several areas of high Li values in the claystones up to 1500 ppm Li

The southwest area of the Smokey Lithium property showed values well over 1000 ppm, Li sampling in this area revealed a highly anomalous zone approximately 1.5 km across

The central area also features elevated Li values and may be related to the high Li zone on the adjacent Jindalee Property

"These results are significant, validating Smokey Lithium and providing a focal point for Victory's exploration team, whom have been extremely active in Nevada over the last few months advancing our properties at a rapid pace," said Victory President and CEO, Mr. Mark Ireton.

Victory's exploration team completed the mapping and sampling program in June 2021 using both a Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) Analyzer* and the collection of claystone samples, to complete the planned program announced on June 15th. Claystone samples have been submitted to ALS Labs in Tucson to further validate results.

Victory's Smokey Lithium project is a clay lithium property that lies approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, and 20 miles west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project. Smokey Lithium is located 25 km northwest of Noram's Zeus Li Project and 35 km southwest of American Lithium Corporation's Tonopah Lithium Claims Property in southwest Nevada. Esmeralda County Nevada is a prolific region for lithium clay deposits, (Noram, Cypress, American Lithium, Spearmint, Enertopia, Jindalee).

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Helgi Sigurgeirson, Victory Geologist, and a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

* Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) is a rapid chemical analysis tool that is used to detect and characterize materials. Focusing a powerful laser pulse onto the surface of solid, liquid or even gaseous matter is analyzed to determine the elemental composition of the sample.