checkAd

Bounty Paper Towels Joins Nathan's Famous as Official Partner for July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 13:04  |  18   |   |   

P&G’s Bounty Paper Towels, a leader in household mess clean-up, is joining the legendary Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest as an Official Partner for the 2021 competition. The event, which brings together the world’s top competitive eaters, is returning to an in-person audience this year at Maimonides Park (formerly MCU Park) in Coney Island.

In addition to cleaning up the spills from the men’s and women’s contests, Bounty will ensure the messy competition stays spotless with its Bounty Cleaning Lounge, a custom space designed for competitors to rejuvenate and recharge following the events. In addition to washing stations, the Lounge will provide spa-like amenities to all competitors.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Procter & Gamble!
Short
Basispreis 144,06€
Hebel 14,84
Ask 0,75
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 123,14€
Hebel 10,97
Ask 1,08
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest is the quickest and messiest food competition, and Bounty is thrilled to join in this year as the event returns live and in-person,” says Janette Yauch, brand vice president of Bounty. “A quick-eating competition requires an even quicker clean-up and that is a task perfectly fit for the Quicker Picker Upper.”

“Bounty is the ideal partner for this event because the eaters, in their haste, often spill food and drink during competition,” said Richard Shea, president of Major League Eating. “This event has always been about quick-eating -- and this year we’re excited to have a partner that specializes in quick-cleaning.”

The event will be aired live on ESPN beginning at 12 noon ET with pre-show festivities beginning at 11:15 am. The women’s competition begins at 11:45 am, and the men’s competition will start at 12:30 pm.

Bounty invites all who are tuning into the broadcast from afar to follow the hashtag, #BountyXNathans on social media for behind the scenes content live at the 2021 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

About Bounty Paper Towels
 Procter & Gamble’s Bounty paper towels have been a leader in household mess clean-up for over 50 years. The Quicker Picker Upper’s superior design makes it 2x more absorbent compared to the leading ordinary brand. Bounty offers a variety of quick, clean-up tools for messes big and small, including paper towels and napkins.

About Major League Eating
 Major League Eating is the governing body that oversees professional eating contests worldwide. The organization was formed in the late 1990s to advance the sport safely and maintain its integrity. Major League Eating (MLE) develops, publicizes and produces world-class eating competitions in all varieties of food disciplines. Featuring the world’s top competitive eaters, MLE events provide dramatic audience entertainment. For more information, visit www.majorleagueeating.com, www.facebook.com/eatfast or on Instagram and Twitter: @eatingcontest.

Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bounty Paper Towels Joins Nathan's Famous as Official Partner for July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest P&G’s Bounty Paper Towels, a leader in household mess clean-up, is joining the legendary Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest as an Official Partner for the 2021 competition. The event, which brings together the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, ...
Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
Rimini Street UK Recognized in the Top 20 of the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women
Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
Coty Announces the Relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics With New and Improved Clean and Vegan Formulas
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
Wie man jetzt 100 Euro investieren kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.06.21
28.06.21
P&G Launches Nervive Nerve Relief in the U.S.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21
26.06.21
24.06.21
24.06.21
23.06.21
22.06.21
22.06.21