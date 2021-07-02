Plug Power Named to Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List for Fifth Year in a Row

LATHAM, N.Y., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, has been named to the Top Green Providers list for 2021 by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain.



Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. The editorial staff evaluates a company’s participation in such programs as the EPA’s SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits; and other means of producing measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

2021 marks the fifth year in a row that Plug Power has been named on the Top Green Providers list. Plug Power’s industry record number of 40,000 GenDrive fuel cell units deployed have logged more than 713 million hours of runtime in the material handling field and over 39.9 million hydrogen fills performed.

These staggering numbers underscore the impact our products are making on the global logistics industry and sustainability. During the height of the pandemic, Plug Power’s robust products were operating at 99% efficiency and moved approximately 30% of the retail food and groceries through the United States to support the needs of customers like Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, SuperValu, Wegmans, and Aryzta. Plug Power fuel systems continue to run at record high levels, and we continue to be deemed an essential business due to our role within the global food supply chain.

"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. And, I couldn’t be more appreciative of the supply chain industry’s efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year’s award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue to do great things and make a difference in the industry.”