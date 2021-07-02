Nordic Credit Rating (NCR) said today that it has assigned a “BBB” long-term issuer credit rating to Lerøy Seafood ASA with a stable outlook.



NCR states “The rating reflects Lerøy Seafood Group ASA relatively strong market position in the profitable salmon farming industry. It also reflects the breadth of its operations as a fully integrated seafood producer with significant wildcatch, processing and distribution capabilities. It further reflects the company’s moderate financial leverage and strong cash flow, which will allow it to maintain a high level of investment, if necessary, to keep up with technological developments and create revenue growth.”