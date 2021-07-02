checkAd

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Assigned investment grade rating with a stable outlook from Nordic Credit Rating

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 13:10  |  32   |   |   

Nordic Credit Rating (NCR) said today that it has assigned a “BBB” long-term issuer credit rating to Lerøy Seafood ASA with a stable outlook.

NCR states “The rating reflects Lerøy Seafood Group ASA relatively strong market position in the profitable salmon farming industry. It also reflects the breadth of its operations as a fully integrated seafood producer with significant wildcatch, processing and distribution capabilities. It further reflects the company’s moderate financial leverage and strong cash flow, which will allow it to maintain a high level of investment, if necessary, to keep up with technological developments and create revenue growth.”

The credit reports from Nordic Credit Rating can be found here: ﻿https://nordiccreditrating.com/issuer/leroy-seafood-group-asa﻿

For queries, please contact:

Sjur S. Malm, CFO Lerøy Seafood Group, +47 41 77 20 20

This stock exchange announcement was published by Hans Ljøen, Treasury & Investor Relations, on 2nd July at 13:10 CET. 

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA is a global seafood corporation with its head office in Bergen. The Group's approx. 5,000 employees handles between 350,000 and 400,000 tonnes of seafood every year through our value chain, corresponding to around 5 million meals every day. The Group has a vertically integrated value chain for redfish and whitefish, and significant activities using third-party products. The Group's values - open, honest, responsible and creative - shall represent the very foundations of everything we do, and we work hard to achieve our goal of creating the world's most efficient and sustainable value chain for seafood.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Assigned investment grade rating with a stable outlook from Nordic Credit Rating Nordic Credit Rating (NCR) said today that it has assigned a “BBB” long-term issuer credit rating to Lerøy Seafood ASA with a stable outlook. NCR states “The rating reflects Lerøy Seafood Group ASA relatively strong market position …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Adverum Announces Appointment of Jon Williams, Ph.D., as Vice President, Clinical Affairs
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus