BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.07.2021 / 13:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Robert John Sawers  
2 Reason for the notification  
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director  
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification  
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
a) Name BP p.l.c.  
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760  
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
