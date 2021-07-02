24/2021・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

Company announcement no. 24 / 2021

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 2. July 2021

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.