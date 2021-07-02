checkAd

24/2021・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

Company announcement no. 24 / 2021
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 2. July 2021

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Jørn Larsen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO of Trifork Holding AG
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Trifork Holding AG
b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s):
a)



 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares (ISIN CH1111227810)
 
Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction Indirect purchase of shares in Trifork Holding AG through the buyback of shares in Blackbird II ApS from the minority shareholders Kristian Wulf-Andersen, Søren Eskilden and Grankær Carøe Holding ApS.
c)





 Price(s) and volume(s)





  





    
Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 145.30 71,931
 
d)



 Aggregated information Average price per share: DKK 145.30
— Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 71,931
— Price Total price: DKK 10,451,574
e) Date of the transaction 2. July 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Kristian Wulf-Andersen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CFO of Trifork Holding AG
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Trifork Holding AG
b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s):
a)



 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares (ISIN CH1111227810)
 
Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction Indirect sale of shares in Trifork Holding AG through the sale of Blackbird II ApS shares to Blackbird II ApS as part of a share buyback.
c)





 Price(s) and volume(s)





  





    
Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 145.30 31,179
 
d)



 Aggregated information Average price per share: DKK 145.30
— Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 31,179
— Price Total price: DKK 4,530,309
e) Date of the transaction 2. July 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Grankær Carøe Holding ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Closely associated with Jesper Grankær Carøe, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Trifork Holding AG
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Trifork Holding AG
b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
4.1 Details of the transaction(s):
a)



 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares (ISIN CH1111227810)
 
Identification code
b) Nature of the transaction Indirect sale of shares in Trifork Holding AG through the sale of Blackbird II ApS shares to Blackbird II ApS as part of a share buyback.
c)





 Price(s) and volume(s)





  





    
Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 145.30 9,573
 
d)



 Aggregated information Average price per share: DKK 145.30
— Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 9,573
— Price Total price: DKK 1,390,957
e) Date of the transaction 1. July 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations
ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media
Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork
Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 230,000 people and with more than 23 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on https://www.trifork.com.

Attachment





Disclaimer

