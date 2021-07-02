checkAd

Dole plc Files Registration Statement with SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Dole plc, a newly created company to be formed through the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions. Dole plc intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DOLE”.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities and Davy will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Rabo Securities will act as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Stephens Inc. will act as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York NY, 10005, by telephone at 1-800-503-4611 or by email at prospectus.cpdg@db.com and J&E Davy, Attention: Davy Corporate Finance, Davy House, 49 Dawson Street, Dublin 2, Ireland: by telephone at +353 1 679 6363 or by email at dcf@davy.ie.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Dole plc

The combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc. to form Dole plc will bring together two complementary, synergistic and culturally aligned organizations each with more than 150 years of history in the fresh produce industry.

Dole plc will be one of the world’s largest producers of fresh bananas and pineapples, and one of the leaders in value added salads and fresh packed vegetables in the United States. It will also have a growing presence in categories such as berries, avocados, and organic produce.

Dole plc will offer over 300 products grown and sourced both locally and globally from over 30 countries in various regions, and distributed and marketed in over 80 countries, across retail, wholesale, and foodservice channels.

Dole plc’s goal is to build a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow by increasing per capita consumption of fruits and vegetables today with a clear vision to “Make the World a Healthier Place.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed offering, the effectiveness of the registration statement, listing on the New York Stock Exchange and the combination (the “Transaction”) between Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc. Completion of the Transaction remains subject to market conditions and other customary conditions Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to completion of the Transaction and the proposed public offering, prevailing market conditions, investor demand for shares and the impact of general economic, industry or regulatory conditions, many of which are beyond Dole plc’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Dole plc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.




