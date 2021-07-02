checkAd

Murchison Minerals Announces the Appointment of Cory Belyk as a New Strategic Advisor to the Board

Autor: Accesswire
02.07.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to welcome Mr. Cory Belyk as a new strategic advisor to its Board of Directors.Mr. Belyk has earned his reputation as a seasoned …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to welcome Mr. Cory Belyk as a new strategic advisor to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Belyk has earned his reputation as a seasoned uranium geologist with nearly 30 years of experience involving grassroots, brownfield and advanced exploration, mining operations, project evaluation, business development, and domestic and international executive roles. His track record includes a significant uranium discovery in the Athabasca Basin area. Mr. Belyk has served on the Board of Directors of Cameco Mongolia LLC and Cameco Australia Pty Ltd when employed as Director, Exploration International and Agreements with Cameco Corporation. More recently, Mr. Belyk's focus has been on multiple stages of project evaluation and junior-exploration marketing and financing. He currently holds the position of Executive VP and CEO for CanAlaska Uranium Ltd (TSXV:CVV), a uranium, nickel, copper and diamond explorer.

President and CEO of Murchison JC Potvin commented: "We are excited to have Cory join our team and we strongly believe his understanding of the region and his well-connected business network will contribute to the success of Murchison, reinforcing our commitment to making the Company part of the Canadian green energy revolution."

Murchison also announces that it has granted Mr. Cory Belyk 200,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.095 per share for a period of five years that vest immediately, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:MUR)
Murchison is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant Lake zinc‐copper‐silver project in north‐central Saskatchewan. The Company also owns 100% of the HPM nickel‐copper‐cobalt project in Quebec and holds an option to earn 100% interest in the Barraute VMS exploration project also located in Quebec, north of Val d'Or. Murchison currently has 108.9 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

Jean‐Charles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO
jcpotvin@murchisonminerals.com

Erik H Martin, CFO
Tel: (416) 350‐3776
info@murchisonminerals.com

CHF Capital Markets
Thomas Do, IR Manager
Tel: (416) 868-1079 x 232
thomas@chfir.com

Forward‐Looking Information
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward‐looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward‐looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward‐looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Murchison Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654009/Murchison-Minerals-Announces-the-App ...

Murchison Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Murchison Minerals Announces the Appointment of Cory Belyk as a New Strategic Advisor to the Board TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to welcome Mr. Cory Belyk as a new strategic advisor to its Board of Directors.Mr. Belyk has earned his reputation as a seasoned …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
John Hope Bryant, Guest Host on CNBC and CEO of Operation HOPE is Set to Deliver the Keynote at the ...
New Providence Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing ...
Big Y and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) to deploy New Telemedicine Program
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the ...
ReShape Lifesciences Sees Lap-Band Growth as COVID-19 Pandemic Heightens Obesity Crisis
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse ...
RumbleOn Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Date for Special Meeting of ...
Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (BBBT) Announces Application to Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.06.21
17.06.21
03.06.21