checkAd

Rekor Systems Expands Leadership Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 13:30  |  22   |   |   

New CRO and Director to Complement Rekor’s Dedication to Defining Smart Cities

COLUMBIA, Md., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the “Company”), a provider of real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, announced the growth of their leadership team with the additions of Michael Dunbar as Chief Revenue Officer and Bulent Ozcan as Director of Investor Relations.

A leader in data-driven technology, Dunbar specializes in building mission-critical video surveillance and security solutions for Safe and Smart environments that serve the general public. With 30+ years in the IT industry, his career started in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he advanced to managing global computer defense operations on enterprise and war-fighting networks. In his most recent role at Pivot3, he helped global businesses, security and IT teams overcome the increasing challenges of managing mission-critical video infrastructure, including cities, mass transit and federal facilities. Dunbar joins Rekor to support the company’s go-to-market strategy.

Ozcan is an investor relations and equity research professional, with experience in growth prospect, value assessment and stakeholder communication. Before joining Rekor, Ozcan built and supported the investor relations functions at Voya Financial and Penn National Gaming. Prior to these roles, he spent a decade on Wall Street as an equity analyst covering various sectors at Lehman Brothers, Barclays Capital and RBC Capital Markets. Ozcan’s responsibilities will include the support of Rekor’s public markets communications through providing transparency with the goal of unlocking shareholder value.

“Our consistent focus is to provide advanced and efficient solutions for businesses and governments— enhancing smart city initiatives and increasing public safety,” said Robert A. Berman, CEO of Rekor Systems. “We are delighted to welcome Bulent and Michael to the team and are confident that their knowledge and experience will be additive and well aligned to Rekor’s mission and dedication to clients and shareholders.”

About Rekor Systems, Inc.
Rekor (Nasdaq: REKR) provides real-time, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions faster, and with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in approximately 80 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by our clients. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

Contact:

Media:
Robin Bectel
REQ For Rekor Systems, Inc.
rekor@req.co

Investors:
Bulent Ozcan
ir@rekor.ai





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rekor Systems Expands Leadership Team New CRO and Director to Complement Rekor’s Dedication to Defining Smart CitiesCOLUMBIA, Md., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the “Company”), a provider of real-time roadway, customer and public …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus