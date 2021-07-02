Icanic Brands Closes Acquisition of De Krown Enterprises LLC

De Krown is led by a team of successful and tenured executives from the California cannabis space as well as proven entrepreneurs in various other fields. De Krown currently manufacturers for some of California’s premier cannabis companies including Pure Beauty, Next Green Wave, Kolas, Dahlia Capital, Cali Innovations, Smoakland, Kush Boys, Tyson Ranch and Viola.

Brandon Kou, CEO of Icanic Brands commented, “We are very excited to officially welcome De Krown into the Icanic family. The founding team's expertise and experience are the perfect fit for our overall vision and will add significant value to our existing management team. De Krown will continue to manufacture for their impressive list of leading California brands while also serving as an additional manufacturing hub for our Icanic products including Ganja Gold. We are excited to bring our proprietary manufacturing technology and merge it with De Krown's existing manufacturing process to further establish Icanic as a leading California cannabis manufacturer.”

Terms of Acquisition

Pursuant to the definitive agreement (the “Agreement”), and in consideration for the purchase of 100% of the issued and outstanding units of membership interest of De Krown (the “Transaction”), the Company will pay 1x of De Krown’s Revenue based on a 12 month earn out, the consideration will be paid in 100% common stock of the Company The Company also paid: (i) USD$315,625 cash to extinguish certain debt and to reimburse for certain expenditures made since February 1, 2021; and (ii) issued an aggregate of 7,753,079 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) of which a portion of the Shares were used to extinguish an aggregate of USD$1,868,967.70 of debt all which will be deducted from the final purchase price. The Shares are being issued at a deemed VWAP price of CDN$0.31.