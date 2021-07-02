checkAd

Icanic Brands Closes Acquisition of De Krown Enterprises LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 13:30  |  42   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Icanic Brands” or the “Company”), a multi-state brand operator in California and Nevada, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of De Krown Enterprises LLC (“De Krown”), a California-based leading cannabis manufacturing partner and brand owner.

De Krown is led by a team of successful and tenured executives from the California cannabis space as well as proven entrepreneurs in various other fields. De Krown currently manufacturers for some of California’s premier cannabis companies including Pure Beauty, Next Green Wave, Kolas, Dahlia Capital, Cali Innovations, Smoakland, Kush Boys, Tyson Ranch and Viola.

Brandon Kou, CEO of Icanic Brands commented, “We are very excited to officially welcome De Krown into the Icanic family. The founding team's expertise and experience are the perfect fit for our overall vision and will add significant value to our existing management team.  De Krown will continue to manufacture for their impressive list of leading California brands while also serving as an additional manufacturing hub for our Icanic products including Ganja Gold.  We are excited to bring our proprietary manufacturing technology and merge it with De Krown's existing manufacturing process to further establish Icanic as a leading California cannabis manufacturer.”

Terms of Acquisition

Pursuant to the definitive agreement (the “Agreement”), and in consideration for the purchase of 100% of the issued and outstanding units of membership interest of De Krown (the “Transaction”), the Company will pay 1x of De Krown’s Revenue based on a 12 month earn out, the consideration will be paid in 100% common stock of the Company The Company also paid: (i) USD$315,625 cash to extinguish certain debt and to reimburse for certain expenditures made since February 1, 2021; and (ii) issued an aggregate of 7,753,079 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) of which a portion of the Shares were used to extinguish an aggregate of USD$1,868,967.70 of debt all which will be deducted from the final purchase price. The Shares are being issued at a deemed VWAP price of CDN$0.31.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Icanic Brands Closes Acquisition of De Krown Enterprises LLC NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Icanic Brands Company, Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTCQB: ICNAF) (“Icanic Brands” or the “Company”), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus