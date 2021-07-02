ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ProMIS Neurosciences is pleased to announce that all resolutions described in the Management Proxy Circular and placed before the Meeting were overwhelmingly approved by the shareholders. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present by proxy at the meeting was 104,999,925, representing 34.32 % of the Corporation's outstanding common shares.

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the voting results of the Corporation's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (the "Meeting").

"This year’s Annual Meeting marks the sixth anniversary of ProMIS Neurosciences," stated Eugene Williams, ProMIS Executive Chairman. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the ProMIS management team I would like to sincerely thank our shareholders for their on-going support. We look forward to continued progress applying our unique technology platform to the development of disease-modifying antibody therapies, diagnostics and potential vaccines for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, ALS and Parkinson’s disease."

In particular, the following are the voting results for the 103,137,426 common shares that were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

1. The following directors were elected, with each nominee receiving a minimum majority of 75% of the votes cast:

DIRECTOR FOR WITHHELD Eugene Williams 55,876,666 18,219,274 Neil Cashman, M.D. 73,388,087 707,853 Richard J. Gregory, PH.D. 67,464,866 6,631,074 Patrick D. Kirwin 67,364,166 6,731,744 Neil K. Warma 69,534,991 4,560,949 William Wyman 56,967,143 17,128,797

2. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed auditor of the Company and the Board authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration. Shares voted in person and by proxies received represented 103,279,732 votes FOR and 1,720,193 votes WITHHELD.