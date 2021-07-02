checkAd

Alector and GSK announce global collaboration in immuno-neurology for two clinical stage first-in-class monoclonal antibodies for neurodegenerative diseases

  • Alector and GSK to co-develop progranulin-elevating monoclonal antibodies, AL001 and AL101, for a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including frontotemporal dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease
  • Companies will co-commercialize and share profits in the US; GSK will retain exclusive commercialization rights outside the US
  • Alector will receive $700 million in upfront payments, up to $1.5 billion in potential milestone payments, profit sharing and royalties
  • Alector management to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and LONDON, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK), today announced a strategic global collaboration for the development and commercialization of two clinical-stage, potential first-in-class monoclonal antibodies (AL001 and AL101) designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels. PGRN is a key regulator of immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, making it one of the most attractive genetically validated targets for the development of new immuno-neurology treatments.

The collaboration brings together Alector’s leading immuno-neurology expertise with GSK’s R&D focus on the science of the immune system and human genetics, proven late-stage drug development capabilities and global footprint. Enrollment is currently underway for a pivotal Phase 3 trial for AL001 in people at risk for or with frontotemporal dementia due to a progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN). FTD-GRN is a rapidly progressing and severe form of dementia found most frequently in people less than 65 years old at the time of diagnosis and has no approved treatments. AL001 is also currently in a Phase 2 study in symptomatic FTD patients with a mutation in the C9orf72 gene and is planned to enter Phase 2 development for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the second half of 2021. AL101 is in a Phase 1a clinical trial and is designed to treat patients suffering from more prevalent neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

