LexaGene Advances Towards FDA Emergency Use Authorization

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s Founder and CEO, stated, “The MiQLab systems we’ve sold into veterinary diagnostics and the biologics manufacturing market are in the field and working as designed. Part of our strategy is to use these systems in real-world settings, processing complex samples, to ensure our technology is ready to pass the stringent FDA requirements. The intent of the FDA requirements is to ensure vendors take the necessary steps to get the highest quality product possible out of their specific technology. Over the last few months, LexaGene has made great progress and completed many of these requirements. Namely, we have passed electrical safety testing, passed ship testing, finalized our master mix and carrier fluid formulation, finalized our test assays and their configuration, finalized our internal amplification control and internal process control, and completed our user manual to a state acceptable for an EUA submission.”

Steve Armstrong, LexaGene’s Chief Operational Officer, stated, “We are making great strides on the remaining requirements. Namely, we are in the process of verifying our longer reagent shelf-life (i.e., stability of our on-board reagents). We are also working on completing system software validation, including error handling. We’ve also been working on verifying an automated microfluidic scheduler as well as further refining our standard scripts for automated sample preparation and assay assembly. We continue work required to verify our thermal and optical parameters for optimal PCR amplification. Likewise, we are working on validating our signal processing algorithm and ensuring our reports are consistently accurate. Finally, we are making process improvements so we can scale manufacturing. Once the Company fully completes these necessary steps, the MiQLab will be fully optimized and ready for analytical and point-of-care clinical validation for EUA submission.”