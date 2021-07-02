English Language Learning Market Worth $54.92 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report " English Language Learning Market by Methodology (Offline, Online, Blended Learning), End-User (Individual, Education, Government, Corporate Learners) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research, the English language learning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $54.92 billion by 2027.

Language learning is a process by which learners acquire the ability to learn more than one language. Being bilingual provides an economic edge and acts as a bridge between cultures. Additionally, as students move to different countries to pursue better education, offline, blended, and online language learning courses are widely adopted to improve communication skills.

The growth of the overall English language learning market is mainly attributed to the integration of artificial intelligence in e-learning, the rising importance of the English language for business and professional reasons, an increase in the investments for English language learning start-ups and small companies, and the minimal cost of English language learning applications. However, data security & privacy concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the English language learning market marginally.

Penetration of AI in E-learning Propels the English Language Learning Market

Across the globe, technological advances have made the provision and management of English language learning more accessible. New technologies, such as the IoT, cloud computing, mobile Internet, and wearable gadgets, have resulted in the proliferation of English online language learning products and applications. Recent developments, such as the advent of social networking platforms, voice recognition, and video offerings, have further expanded the potential of technology to enhance language learning.

Due to the coherent benefits of these technologies, modernization of English and other foreign language learning has been the major focus of many companies, which has paved the way for online language learning platforms. Following this, neural network capabilities were utilized together with AI language education platforms to revolutionize education for students and teachers as well as the enterprise sector. AI algorithms have the potential to advance E-learning in every field. In language learning, AI personalizes teachings and lessons to each learner, reducing the time, cost, and frustration involved in completing online or app-based courses. The integration of AI helps in developing customized English language learning solutions and tracking the learners' progress. Also, it helps in integrating data from different sources and customizing it for learners.