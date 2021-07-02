checkAd

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: AGM approves dividend of EUR 1.54 per share for 2020 / Early extension of contract of CEO Gerrit Janssen

Lehrte, July 2, 2021 - The Ordinary Annual General Meeting of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG, which was held today in virtual form, followed the management's proposal and approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 1.54 per share for the 2020 financial year. In addition to the share price appreciation, the HELMA share thereby again offers an attractive dividend yield. All other agenda items were also approved by a large majority.

High level of continuity on the Management Board:
At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board passed a resolution to implement an early extension of the contract of Mr. Gerrit Janssen as Management Board Chairman (CEO) of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG by another five years until June 30, 2027. "For twelve years now, Mr. Janssen has played a key role as a Management Board member in shaping the development of the HELMA Group, and also took over as Chairman of the company's Management Board in 2018. With the early extension of his contract, the Supervisory Board acknowledges Mr. Janssen's very successful work, and looks forward to continuing this trusting collaboration and partnership," noted Karl-Heinz Maerzke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG.

About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (HELMA) is one of the leading German building service providers offering the full service range. The focus is on the development, planning, sale and construction management of individually planned detached houses built on customers' properties applying the traditional solid construction method ("brick on brick"). Through the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary - which operates as a broadly diversified project and property developer - the possibility also exists in various metropolitan regions across Germany to acquire individual dream houses together with suitable land plots on a one-stop-shop basis. Furthermore, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH realises high-quality semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartment construction projects in sought-after locations.

