Blue Canyon Technologies Delivers Spacecraft and Components for More Than 10 Missions Aboard Transporter 2 Launch

Small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider Blue Canyon Technologies LLC (“BCT” or “Blue Canyon”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX), announced today that several of its commercial satellite buses and components successfully launched yesterday aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter 2 mission.

With more than 88 satellites aboard the rideshare flight, Blue Canyon provided multiple microsatellites, including the standardized X-SAT Venus ESPA-class bus, 3U CubeSats, Reaction Wheels and Integrated Attitude Control Systems to support more than ten of the Transporter 2 missions, which showcases the company’s full product line. With partners like Loft Orbital, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, and several undisclosed partners, Blue Canyon is enabling a broad range of missions and technological advancements for the new space economy.

"The diversity of Blue Canyon's satellites and components included in this latest launch are a testament to the company's diverse production capabilities," said Stephen Steg, CEO of Blue Canyon Technologies. "BCT’s vertically integrated structure allows us to produce a variety of spacecraft and components to meet the wide-ranging needs of our expansive commercial space customer base. The successful launch of this mission will help us capitalize on the opportunities in the marketplace with our growing partnerships.“

The TROPICS Pathfinder mission is another one of several programs being supported by Blue Canyon that launched with the Transporter 2. Once in place, the TROPICS smallsat constellation will provide rapid-refresh microwave measurements to determine temperature, pressure and humidity inside hurricanes as they form and operate over the tropics, ultimately increasing the scientific community’s understanding of storm processes.

About Blue Canyon Technologies

Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, offers a diverse portfolio of innovative, reliable and affordable spacecraft that enable a broad range of missions and technological advancements for the new space economy, reducing the barriers of space entry. BCT is currently supporting nearly 50 unique missions with over 90 spacecraft, all in production at their newly developed 80,000-square-foot facility in Lafayette, Colorado.

BCT has supported missions for the U.S. Air Force, NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and provided the Attitude Control Systems for the first interplanetary CubeSats, which successfully traveled to Mars. The company has been recognized with awards from Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, the 2020 Best in Biz Award and the 2020 Tibbetts Award.

For the latest news on Blue Canyon Technologies and for other company information, please visit www.bluecanyontech.com. You can follow the company on Instagram here or Twitter here.

About Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Raytheon Intelligence & Space delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers in more than 46 countries around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the business generated $15 billion in pro forma annual revenue in 2020 and has 37,000 employees worldwide. Raytheon Intelligence & Space is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

