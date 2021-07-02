BIGtoken Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

“Right now, we’re focused on creating the best data in the world, creating targeted reach for our brand clients, developing our blockchain and wallet, and building upon our ethically-sourced identity solutions,” said George Stella, co-founder and President of BIGtoken.

Force Protection Video Equipment Corp. (OTC: FPVD), also known as BIGtoken, the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people can own and monetize their data, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Business Highlights.

During the First Quarter of 2021, the Company achieved the following business milestones:

Acquired all of the capital stock of BIGtoken in a share exchange transaction, and adopted BIGtoken’s business plan

Between March and April 2021, we sold $4,809,827 of equity securities

Appointed George Stella, our Chief Revenue Officer, to the additional position of President

Completed restructuring sales department to better serve existing clients and expand capabilities

Adjusted platform matrix, which has initially resulted in enhanced user engagement

Realigned BIGtoken platform to increase and better focus on domestic markets until platform is ready for expansion

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

All of the below comparisons to periods prior to the completion of the share exchange transaction are based on carve-out financials and allocation of expenses agreed upon by the Company and SRAX (former parent) and may not be indicative of any future financial performance of the Company.

Cash Position and Liquidity: At March 31, 2021, The Company’s cash was approximately $4.85 million as compared to approximately $1,000 at December 31, 2020. The increase in cash results from the private placement of our securities during the first quarter of 2021. The Company estimates that such cash reserves will last until the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenues: Revenues for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 were $855,000 compared to revenues of $193,000 during the same period ending March 31, 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily due to enhanced execution in our operations and sales departments and a focus on key products.

Operating Loss: Operating loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $1.52 million compared to a loss of $3.05 million for the comparable 2020 period. The decrease in operating loss for 2021 was primarily due to reductions in operating expenses, including a decrease in general and administrative expenses as a result of reductions in workforce, partially offset by an increase in users’ redemptions of points on the BIGtoken platform.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty of clinical trial results or regulatory approvals or clearances, need for future capital, dependence upon collaborators and maintenance of our intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in Force Protection Video Equipment Corp.’s periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

As of March 31, As of December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,850,000 $ 1,000 Accounts receivable 911,000 1,199,000 Prepaid expenses 82,000 7,000 Due from parent company 52,000 - Total current assets 5,895,000 1,207,000 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment 1,000 1,000 Goodwill 5,445,000 5,445,000 Intangible assets 775,000 917,000 Total noncurrent assets $ 6,221,000 $ 6,363,000 Total assets 12,116,000 7,570,000 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,091,000 $ 853,000 Other current liabilities 313,000 452,000 Total current liabilities 1,404,000 1,305,000 Total Liabilities 1,404,000 1,305,000 Equity Series A Preferred Stock 5,000 5,000 Series B Preferred Stock 5,775,000 - Series C Preferred Stock 832,000 - Common stock 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 47,966,000 42,830,000 Accumulated deficit (43,867,000) (36,571,000) Total equity 10,712,000 6,265,000 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,116,000 $ 7,570,000

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 855,000 $ 193,000 Cost of revenues 273,000 98,000 Gross profit 582,000 95,000 Employee related costs 565,000 1,714,000 Marketing and selling expenses 166,000 267,000 Platform Costs 287,000 293,000 Depreciation and amortization 142,000 269,000 General selling general and administrative 943,000 603,000 2,103,000 3,146,000 Loss from operations (1,521,000) (3,051,000) Other income (expense) Financing Costs - (315,000) Interest expense - (15,000) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - 1,190,000 Exchange gain or loss - (71,000) Total other income (loss) - 789,000 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,521,000) (2,262,000) Provision for income taxes - Net income (loss) (1,521,000) Beneficial conversion feature of series B convertible preferred stock (5,775,000) A Loss attributable to common stock $ (7,296,000) $ (2,262,000) - Net loss per share, basic and diluted - - Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 154,868,454,492.78 149,562,562,584.00

A - Reference: EY's Financial reporting developments on Earnings per share issued June 2020 page 11 of 193

