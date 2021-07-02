Bionano Genomics’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alka Chaubey and Cancer Genomics Consortium President Dr. Yassmine Akkari to Present on Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) at the 2021 International Conference of the Board of Genetic Counseling India

SAN DIEGO, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alka Chaubey and current President of the Cancer Genomics Consortium Dr. Yassmine Akkari will present at the 6th Annual International Conference of the Board of Genetic Counseling India to be held virtually from July 2nd-4th 2021. Dr. Chaubey has been recognized to present as an invited speaker and will discuss how optical genome mapping (OGM) is enabling a revolution in cytogenetics during a session titled “Genetic Counseling in the Omics Era” on Saturday July 3rd at 9:25 am IST. Dr. Akkari will present her results using OGM for the genome analysis of Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML), and discuss how genetic counselors can introduce OGM to patients on July 3rd at 4:10 pm IST. Bionano Genomics is a Diamond Sponsor of the conference.



This conference aims to promote education among genetic counselors, specialists, doctors, health care providers and students, about current topics in genetics, genomics and genetic counseling. The Annual International Conference of the Board of Genetic Counseling India has over 2,000 delegates from across the globe and can be accessed at bgciconference.com