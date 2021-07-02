checkAd

CSX Files Expanded Application with Surface Transportation Board to Acquire Pan Am Railways

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that it submitted an amended and supplemented application to the Surface Transportation Board (STB) as part of the previously announced agreement to acquire New England’s Pan Am Railway’s Inc. (Pan Am). The amended application provides all of the additional details of the proposed transaction requested by the STB in their May 26, 2021 ruling.

James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer of CSX said: “CSX is pleased to submit an expanded application for the acquisition of Pan Am Railways, which explains the tremendous benefits of the proposed transaction for stakeholders in New England and beyond.

“The proposed transaction is an “end-to-end” acquisition that will integrate the New England rail network owned by Pan Am into CSX’s national rail network, creating seamless single-line service. This will provide substantial benefits to shippers with low-cost, environmentally-friendly rail service with truck-like reliability.

“Adding Pan Am to our network will extend the reach of our service to a wider customer base over an expanded territory, creating new efficiencies and market prospects for customers to capitalize on a robust pipeline of growth opportunities to move freight to, from and within New England.”

David A. Fink, president of Pan Am Railways said: “Pan Am remains excited about this merger with CSX, a North American leader in rail-based freight transportation. We have continued to receive support from our customers about the transaction as they know that CSX’s investment in the region will benefit not only New England shippers but also those who will have new access to their goods and products through the direct connection into CSX’s national rail network.”

The combination of CSX and Pan Am provides benefits to many stakeholders in New England, as evidenced by the over 80 letters of support that shippers, elected officials and business organizations have submitted to the STB. CSX has also worked to reach agreements with other rail operators and organizations in the region to ensure that the transaction results in enhanced competition and a strengthened rail network in the Northeast.

The proposed transaction would result in significant investments in the region’s rail infrastructure. Over the next five years, CSX would invest to upgrade and modernize the Pan Am system, which will make the New England rail network more efficient and safer for operations, communities and passenger rail.

