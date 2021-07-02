checkAd

EarthRenew Announces Long-Term Supply Agreement With Fertoz

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

Highlights:

  • EarthRenew Inc. (ERTH) signs long term supply agreement for pulverized rock phosphate with Fertoz.
  • The five-year signed agreement highlights a target of 10,000 mt per year as the market sees demand for organic and regenerative fertilizers steadily increasing.
  • Fertoz will supply the 10,000 mt of rock phosphate from Fernie BC area annually to ERTH.

TORONTO, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF; Frankfurt:WIMN) (“ EarthRenew ” or the “ Company ”), a Canadian company focused on regenerative agriculture solutions today announced a partnership with Fertoz (ASX-listed mining company) to provide pulverized rock phosphate for its regenerative product line. EarthRenew subsidiary, Replenish Nutrient’s Ltd. produces natural fertilizer alternatives to conventional synthetic fertilizers using rock phosphate as a key ingredient.  

Supply Agreement
Fertoz pulverized rock phosphate 0-20-0 will be supplied to Replenish Nutrients Ltd. targeting 10,000 mt per year over a period of five years. 500-1,000 mt will be supplied monthly beginning in July of this year. This partnership will benefit Canadian producers by improving access to granulated rock phosphate and blends throughout Western Canada, provide fertilizer options and blends that are tailored to individual regions and soil types, and enable access to EarthRenew’s other products and services.

Keith Driver, CEO of EarthRenew Inc. stated, “We are pleased to announce this long-term supply relationship with Fertoz for high quality rock phosphate, a cornerstone ingredient in our fleet of regenerative soil health products. Including rock phosphate in our products ensures that soils benefit from a natural source of minerals that are highly plant available and act as a necessary building block in the soil. Our customers have come to depend on our flagship products, Sustain and Rebuilder, to turn back the clock on years of nutritional crop depletion.”

Sean Gatin, Fertoz Sales VP related: “It has long been Fertoz’s strategy to open and use Canadian mines to supply Canada and focus on Montana and Mexico mines for the US market. These volumes will allow opening and long term mining of our leases in the Fernie area.”

Fertoz Operations
Fertoz operations consist of mining sedimentary soft rock phosphate by excavating selective seams. Fertoz products are sustainable, natural and approved for use in organic production systems throughout North America, adhering to the strictest quality guidelines. The company’s quality control procedures ensure that every lot adheres to label requirements and low heavy metal thresholds. Fertoz phosphates products are created using less than 15% of the CO2 emissions of typical synthetic phosphate fertilizer operations.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EarthRenew Announces Long-Term Supply Agreement With Fertoz Highlights: EarthRenew Inc. (ERTH) signs long term supply agreement for pulverized rock phosphate with Fertoz.The five-year signed agreement highlights a target of 10,000 mt per year as the market sees demand for organic and regenerative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus