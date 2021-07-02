checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Install Electronic Charging Stations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

Premiere Empire Energy Provides EV Charging Management Solutions Including Customer Services Issues

New York, New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Premiere Empire Energy, LLC, (“Premiere”) to provide electric charging stations to both company’s clients.

Premiere provides EV charging management solutions made easy with premium customer service to its clients. It allows their customers to take advantage of valuable rebates available under federal and state sustainability programs; to control access, set pricing and review real-time data on station usage and performance; and to get help when needed, day or night, with 24/7 support for their customers and their drivers/customers.

James DiPrima, Chief Executive Officer of Green Stream Holdings stated, “This JV should be a substantial revenue driver for both companies. We will build solar and now electric car charging stations collaborating with Premier and our mutual clients. All the while we will be helping to reduce their carbon footprint. We will split net profits on a 50/50 basis. Our plan is to deploy this model nationwide, giving consumers energy saving options and helping gas stations reduce their carbon footprint.”

About Premiere Empire Energy:

Premier Empire Energy is a leading New York Energy Supply Company (ESCO). Premier Empire Energy provides energy services to small business, commercial, and residential customers in deregulated energy markets. We strive to provide our customers with the most competitive electricity and natural gas rates, in an effort to become New York's favorite energy supplier!​​ ​

We look forward to providing our clients with our most competitive electric and natural gas rates and becoming their favorite commercial energy supplier!

An Energy Service Company, commonly referred to as ESCO, is a licensed company that can purchase electricity and natural gas for customers. ESCOs, also referred to as third party supplier, operate in deregulated markets. ESCOs take over the Supply section of a customer's utility bill. Our customers will still be a customer of their Utility, as the utility will be in charge of the delivery of energy and maintenance of the customer's meter and wires.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Install Electronic Charging Stations Premiere Empire Energy Provides EV Charging Management Solutions Including Customer Services IssuesNew York, New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus