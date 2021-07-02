REPEAT -- Cornish Metals Announces a Restructuring of the Deferred Consideration Payable for the Cornwall Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. ( TSX-V/AIM: CUSN ) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Galena Special Situations Limited (formerly Galena Special Situations Master Fund Limited) and Tin Shield Production Inc. (together the “Sellers”) to restructure the deferred consideration to be paid to the Sellers on the acquisition of the South Crofty tin project and associated mineral rights in 2016 (see news release dated March 17, 2016 ).

Replacement of fixed and variable payments under the original share purchase agreement with fixed payments linked to pre-agreed project related milestones.

Subject to shareholder approval, the new fixed payments comprise: 7,000,000 common shares without par value in the share capital of the Company (“common shares”) (issued to the Sellers immediately upon receipt of shareholder approval); US$4,750,000 to be paid in common shares upon closing of either the financing for the dewatering of the mine at the South Crofty tin project, and / or any interim financings (up to 10% of the gross proceeds of such interim financings); and US$5,000,000 to be paid in common shares upon closing of the development and/or construction financing of a mine either at the South Crofty tin project or at the United Downs property.





Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, “The restructured payment schedule provides clarity and certainty to the market about what is required to make our Cornish projects a success. We would like to thank our partners for working with us to achieve this outcome, which is positive for all concerned.

“With growing UK interest in responsible domestic sourcing of materials and commodities essential to meet net-zero objectives, and on the back of Cornwall’s successful G7 summit, we see this agreement as the opportunity to accelerate the work we are doing to revive the tin and copper industry in the UK."

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated March 16, 2016 among the Sellers, Cornish Metals Limited (formerly Strongbow Exploration (UK) Limited) ("CML") and the Company, as amended (the “SPA”), the Company acquired a 100% interest in its South Crofty tin project and associated mineral rights in Cornwall, UK.

On June 30, 2021, the Company, CML and the Sellers entered into a side letter (the “Side Letter”) to amend certain terms and conditions of the deferred consideration which may become payable to the Sellers under the SPA (the “Amendments”).