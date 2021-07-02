checkAd

REPEAT -- Cornish Metals Announces a Restructuring of the Deferred Consideration Payable for the Cornwall Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Galena Special Situations Limited (formerly Galena Special Situations Master Fund Limited) and Tin Shield Production Inc. (together the “Sellers”) to restructure the deferred consideration to be paid to the Sellers on the acquisition of the South Crofty tin project and associated mineral rights in 2016 (see news release dated March 17, 2016).

Key highlights:

  • Replacement of fixed and variable payments under the original share purchase agreement with fixed payments linked to pre-agreed project related milestones.
  • Subject to shareholder approval, the new fixed payments comprise:
    • 7,000,000 common shares without par value in the share capital of the Company (“common shares”) (issued to the Sellers immediately upon receipt of shareholder approval);
    • US$4,750,000 to be paid in common shares upon closing of either the financing for the dewatering of the mine at the South Crofty tin project, and / or any interim financings (up to 10% of the gross proceeds of such interim financings); and
    • US$5,000,000 to be paid in common shares upon closing of the development and/or construction financing of a mine either at the South Crofty tin project or at the United Downs property.

Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, “The restructured payment schedule provides clarity and certainty to the market about what is required to make our Cornish projects a success. We would like to thank our partners for working with us to achieve this outcome, which is positive for all concerned.

“With growing UK interest in responsible domestic sourcing of materials and commodities essential to meet net-zero objectives, and on the back of Cornwall’s successful G7 summit, we see this agreement as the opportunity to accelerate the work we are doing to revive the tin and copper industry in the UK."

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated March 16, 2016 among the Sellers, Cornish Metals Limited (formerly Strongbow Exploration (UK) Limited) ("CML") and the Company, as amended (the “SPA”), the Company acquired a 100% interest in its South Crofty tin project and associated mineral rights in Cornwall, UK.

On June 30, 2021, the Company, CML and the Sellers entered into a side letter (the “Side Letter”) to amend certain terms and conditions of the deferred consideration which may become payable to the Sellers under the SPA (the “Amendments”).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPEAT -- Cornish Metals Announces a Restructuring of the Deferred Consideration Payable for the Cornwall Assets VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Galena Special Situations Limited (formerly Galena …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus