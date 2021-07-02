Cerence to be Added to the S&P MidCap 400 Effective July 7, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400, effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.



“We are thrilled to be added to this prestigious stock index,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “Since becoming a public company in October 2019, we’ve been intensely focused on creating shareholder value and driving growth for Cerence. This recognition underscores our success and what we’ve brought to the market. We look forward to continuing this trajectory and delivering tremendous results for all stakeholders.”