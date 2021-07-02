checkAd

Cerence to be Added to the S&P MidCap 400 Effective July 7, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400, effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

“We are thrilled to be added to this prestigious stock index,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO, Cerence. “Since becoming a public company in October 2019, we’ve been intensely focused on creating shareholder value and driving growth for Cerence. This recognition underscores our success and what we’ve brought to the market. We look forward to continuing this trajectory and delivering tremendous results for all stakeholders.”

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

