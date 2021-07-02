checkAd

Orion Corporation Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

ORION CORPORATION     STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS    2 July 2021 at 15.00 EEST
        

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc and its funds increased on 1 July 2021 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to notification:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of point A) 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B) 		Total of both in % (points A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.07% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		5.07% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		141,134,278 shares

 

806,883,011 voting rights
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.97% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		0.07% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		5.05% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014377   7,063,658 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights 		  5.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
POINT A SUBTOTAL 7,063,658 shares
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orion Corporation Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) ORION CORPORATION     STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS    2 July 2021 at 15.00 EEST          Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Orion Corporation has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus