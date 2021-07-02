checkAd

Stantec named one of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens and first among industry peers by Corporate Knights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stantec was named by Corporate Knights as the top firm among industry peers within its ranking of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens of 2021. All ranking honorees were selected from a pool of 271 Canadian companies with revenues over $1 billion, each evaluated on a set of 24 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) indicators relative to their industry peers and using publicly available information. The Best 50 companies ranking sets the standard for sustainability leadership in Canada by spotlighting honorees of varying sizes and sectors, including publicly-traded and privately-owned companies, Crown corporations, credit unions, and co-op organizations, among others. The full list and methodology for the Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens rankings can be found here. The designation arrives following the early 2021 announcement by Corporate Knights that Stantec was ranked the fifth most sustainable company in the world.

“We are proud to be recognized among Canada’s most prominent corporate leaders in sustainability,” said Gord Johnston, President and CEO. “We maintain a dedicated emphasis on sustainability through our operations, leadership focus, and talented staff who guide clients around the globe. To rank high in such a diverse list of this year’s honorees – ranging in size, sector, and ownership – is an honor and I see it as a promising indicator of a commitment to sustainability that is rapidly spreading across Canada.”

The Corporate Knights recognitions are among a series of recent ESG-driven accolades earned by the company from different leading organizations. The CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) awarded Stantec its technical classification of A-, making Stantec the only engineering and design firm in the industry to earn an A- rating for the last three consecutive years. Within recent months, Forbes named Stantec as one of America's Best Employers for Women and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity. Additionally, the firm was named for the second year in a row to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for fostering inclusion.

In 2021, Stantec pledged to achieve a 1.5oC science-based emissions reduction target, carbon neutrality for 2022 emissions, and net-zero operations by 2030 across its entire global footprint.

More information on the firm’s sustainable initiatives, projects, and thought leadership can be found on the company’s website here.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stantec named one of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens and first among industry peers by Corporate Knights EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stantec was named by Corporate Knights as the top firm among industry peers within its ranking of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens of 2021. All ranking honorees were selected from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus