checkAd

Fresha Voted World's Top Salon Software in 2021 by Capterra

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 14:10  |  29   |   |   

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha was rated as 2021's top salon software by Capterra, a Gartner Inc. company. The platform came out on top in all three rating categories for salon software; most popular, most affordable and most user-friendly salon software.

Fresha Voted Top Salon Software 2021 in categories Most Popular Salon Software, Free Salon Software and Best Salon Software.

"We love Fresha it is a no-brainer. It has all the features you need to run your salon and you save money with a free business software and by paying less for card payment processing, It's the best salon sotware in the industry," said Ross Kernick, H & Co Hair Salon.

Fresha allows consumers to discover, book and pay for Salon and Spa appointments with local beauty businesses via its marketplace, while salons, spas and barbershops can leverage Fresha to manage their operations with its intuitive, subscription-free business software. The Fresha software removes the critical pain points that service-based businesses often encounter by seamlessly facilitating the acceptance of online appointment bookings, processing of card payments and management of customer records, along with automations for marketing, staffing, product inventory and accounting, all in one place. In addition to its free salon software offering, Fresha Plus provides partners with additional advanced features; rather than a traditional subscription model, the company collects fees on the usage of features for card payment processing and online bookings.

Over 80% of our barbershop appointments are booked online directly by clients on Fresha Marketplace. It's the best appointment booking software and POS in the world. We run our whole business on the Fresha platform. The system is very easy to use, our team and clients love it!' says Leith Matthews, owner of Akin Barber & Shop.

Fresha has amassed an extensive base of approximately 50,000 partner venues primarily spanning the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. In April 2021 alone, the company added over 4,000 new venues. The Fresha platform is used in 120 countries globally, and each month, customers book tens of millions of appointments on the platform, processing nearly $12 billion in value to date. Fresha's focus on building easy-to-use, free software and offering business tools without any subscription fees, underpinned by a strong word-of-mouth effect, has helped the company build a loyal following and customer base. Fresha's partner businesses rely on the platform for its ease of use, time-saving benefits and embedded features to grow sales, while end consumers enjoy a premium booking and payment experience.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fresha Voted World's Top Salon Software in 2021 by Capterra LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fresha was rated as 2021's top salon software by Capterra, a Gartner Inc. company. The platform came out on top in all three rating categories for salon software; most popular, most affordable and most …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia Market Size to Exhibit Considerable Growth at a CAGR of 1.76% in ...
EY contributes a zero-knowledge proof layer 2 protocol into the public domain to help address ...
Telcoin raises US$10M, launches next generation of fintech platform
Smart Elevator Market Worth $31.77 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 11.4% From 2021- Exclusive ...
Cardo Systems and HARMAN enter into a five year Sound by JBL collaboration
Vodafone Releases Striking Imagery Of British & Irish Lions Showcasing Rallying Fan Messages From ...
Lipidor AB licence agreement grants Menarini Group company, RELIFE Srl, exclusive rights to ...
Verra Mobility Partners with Eurowag to Enable Delivery of Interoperable Toll Payment Solutions in ...
EQT Infrastructure to sell Unilode Aviation Solutions
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Quarterly App Spending Hits All-Time Record of $34 Billion as COVID Restrictions Start to Ease
Esoteric Testing Market worth $36.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
First Convocation of KISS Deemed to be University
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Fiber Optics Market to Reach USD Million 14500 by 2026 at a CAGR 7.8% | Valuates Reports
Hollow Fiber Filtration Market worth $597 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus