Fresha Voted World's Top Salon Software in 2021 by Capterra

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha was rated as 2021's top salon software by Capterra, a Gartner Inc. company. The platform came out on top in all three rating categories for salon software; most popular, most affordable and most user-friendly salon software.

"We love Fresha it is a no-brainer. It has all the features you need to run your salon and you save money with a free business software and by paying less for card payment processing, It's the best salon sotware in the industry," said Ross Kernick, H & Co Hair Salon.

Fresha allows consumers to discover, book and pay for Salon and Spa appointments with local beauty businesses via its marketplace, while salons, spas and barbershops can leverage Fresha to manage their operations with its intuitive, subscription-free business software. The Fresha software removes the critical pain points that service-based businesses often encounter by seamlessly facilitating the acceptance of online appointment bookings, processing of card payments and management of customer records, along with automations for marketing, staffing, product inventory and accounting, all in one place. In addition to its free salon software offering, Fresha Plus provides partners with additional advanced features; rather than a traditional subscription model, the company collects fees on the usage of features for card payment processing and online bookings.

Over 80% of our barbershop appointments are booked online directly by clients on Fresha Marketplace. It's the best appointment booking software and POS in the world. We run our whole business on the Fresha platform. The system is very easy to use, our team and clients love it!' says Leith Matthews, owner of Akin Barber & Shop.

Fresha has amassed an extensive base of approximately 50,000 partner venues primarily spanning the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. In April 2021 alone, the company added over 4,000 new venues. The Fresha platform is used in 120 countries globally, and each month, customers book tens of millions of appointments on the platform, processing nearly $12 billion in value to date. Fresha's focus on building easy-to-use, free software and offering business tools without any subscription fees, underpinned by a strong word-of-mouth effect, has helped the company build a loyal following and customer base. Fresha's partner businesses rely on the platform for its ease of use, time-saving benefits and embedded features to grow sales, while end consumers enjoy a premium booking and payment experience.