BioSig Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Westport, CT, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock, $0.001 par value per share, at a price to the public of $4.00 per share. The gross proceeds to BioSig from this offering are expected to be approximately $10 million, or approximately $11.5 million if the underwriter exercises its 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering in full, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by BioSig. The offering is expected to close on July 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.
BioSig intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for the continuation of full commercialization activities related to the PURE EP System, including additional support for organizational development, the continuation of our ongoing research and development activities for new products, and general corporate purposes and other capital expenditures.
A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-251859) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective on January 12, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., 521 Fifth Ave., 12th Floor, New York, NY 10175, Attention: Syndicate Dept.; email: syndicate@laidlawltd.com.
