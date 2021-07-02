BioSig Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Westport, CT, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock, $0.001 par value per share, at a price to the public of $4.00 per share. The gross proceeds to BioSig from this offering are expected to be approximately $10 million, or approximately $11.5 million if the underwriter exercises its 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering in full, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by BioSig. The offering is expected to close on July 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.