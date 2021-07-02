checkAd

WithHealth is Poised to Help Film, Television and Streaming Services as SAG-AFTRA Extends Covid-19 Guidelines Indefinitely

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce that it will continue to actively work with productions to ensure that they are meeting current SAG-AFTRA guidelines successfully and with minimal interruption or strain on their talent, crew, employees, and budgets.

In a joint statement, the DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, Teamsters and the Basic Crafts and AMPTP announced that the "current agreement will remain in place until a new agreement is reached" in order to "take the necessary time to negotiate Covid-19 safety agreement modifications."

WithHealth specializes in comprehensive set safety plans, which includes rapid on-site testing, surveillance and monitoring, and clinical oversight for SAG-AFTRA productions. The company has worked with numerous well-known streaming services and productions, and is well equipped to work with high-profile talent, changing call sheets, and concurrent workspaces. WithHealth has successfully ensured the onboarding of new productions across the country and has gotten them to work safely and kept them working without interruption.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Cindy Sales Murphy, stated, "Many successful corporate health partners find themselves unable to match the pace, scope and ever-changing needs of a film set or TV production. WithHealth is an exception. We are excited to ensure the safety of all crew members, extras, series regulars, and production executives. We understand last minute location changes, alterations to call sheets, the fluidity of crew and talent hiring, and the need for multiple testing options, including discreet concierge services for celebrity cast members or company leadership. Furthermore, we are proud to have SAG-AFTRA members and experienced talent coordinators on staff at WithHealth."

WithHealth is ready to partner with companies to continue to work under the current guidelines set forth by the Union, which include: strictly enforced testing regimens, Covid-19 compliance officers, diligent use of personal protective equipment, and a "Zone" system to ensure that different sections of the production are tightly controlled based on proximity to cast, who often can't wear masks or maintain social distancing while working.

Production companies interested in speaking to WithHealth about partnership opportunities can reach out to Adam Ort, Director of Client Development, adam.ort@withhealth.com.

AboutWithHealth,Inc.
WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to fill a void of affordable, accessible, and convenient health care. WithHealth™ provides precision concierge health care for employers and their employees by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination and telehealth, to make healthcare personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

