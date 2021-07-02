checkAd

Alta Equipment Group Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 14:31  |  15   |   |   

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock in the amount of $625 per preferred share. This will equate to a dividend of $0.625 for each of the outstanding Depositary Shares representing a 1/1000th fractional interest in one share of Series A Preferred. The dividend payment date is August 2, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2021.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 36 years and has developed a branch network that includes 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

Alta Equipment Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alta Equipment Group Announces Preferred Stock Dividend Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend on its Series A Cumulative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
Coty Announces the Relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics With New and Improved Clean and Vegan Formulas
Rimini Street UK Recognized in the Top 20 of the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women
Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
REE Automotive Registration Statement Related to Business Combination With 10X Capital Venture ...
ICL Completes Acquisition of Compass Minerals' South American Plant Nutrition Business
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste