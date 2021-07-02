Ehave, Inc. To Be One Of Four Main Sponsors At The Third Annual Psytech Summit on July 19th and 20th, 2021

MIAMI, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it will be one of four sponsors at PsyTech, an upcoming complimentary Psychedelic Industry summit taking place virtually on July 19-20 for investors and interested individuals. The third annual PsyTech Summit will cover the most heated topics in the psychedelic sector today, like ketamine-assisted therapy, microdosing, promising new innovations in developmental phases, and much more.

Sponsorship Opportunity for PsyTech Summit provides robust environment for awareness alongside some of the biggest names in the psychedelic industry

“Sponsoring the PsyTech Summit is a great opportunity for Ehave and its shareholders as we roll out our KetaDASH platform and home infusion service,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave. “We want to let the psychedelic industry know more about KetaDASH, which is a HIPAA compliant, cloud-based platform that will be first to market as a home healthcare provider offering IV based infusion therapy of ketamine.”

The third annual Psytech Summit is produced by PsyTech Inc., a leading source of education, clinical care and clinical tools for the fast-growing psychedelic medical sector. The summit will be a spirited, global discussion focused on today’s most impactful psychedelic therapies, most promising research, and their burgeoning commercial climate through a variety of panels, breakout sessions, and Q&A opportunities with experts.

Speakers and moderators for the Third Annual Psytech Summit include: