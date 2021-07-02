checkAd

AMMO, Inc. Releases Transcript of June 29th Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call and Follow-Up Q&A

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to provide a link to the transcript and summary excerpts of the Q&A session from the Company’s Fiscal 2021 Earnings call held on June 29, 2021.

Replay:

https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/hFa3FRFAvO

Fiscal 2022 is positioned to be transformative in AMMO’s opinion, with revenue and earnings per share increasing significantly as the Company continues to deploy resources to solidify and enhance 2021’s trajectory through this Fiscal Year.

EXCERPTS
Q&A session:

Matthew Koranda

Got it. Okay. Maybe one more from me, and then I'll turn it over to take turns here. But just in terms of GunBroker, now that it's been brought on-line, wanted to get an update from you guys on maybe priorities in terms of what you see as some of the first add-on product lines you can bring to that? Obviously, I think in the past we've talked about the potential to be able to put ammunition through that platform, but there's also additional low-hanging fruit that we've talked about as well in terms of payments and financing and whatnot, and you guys have put some press releases out around that. But maybe you could just talk a little bit about the priority lists and where you see that headed.

Rob Goodmanson

Well, you're talking, you're hitting some of the priorities right there. We are, with GunBroker being the world's leading online marketplace, we are going to leverage that marketplace. Got 6 million plus active users, and we really want to enhance the customer experience, and I think one of the best ways to do that is really to host additional product offerings and add it to our lines.

One of the things we'll do, of course we talked about ammunition, seems like a low hanging fruit, but ammunition was only approximately 3% of their sales last year at GunBrokers. We feel that by going direct to the customer we can really drive revenues for GunBroker.

On top of that, I think you're going to see a number of financing options come available to our users. This conversion is going to help with the retention. I believe they're going to help us with retention. It's also going to grow the average ticket size. Up until this point it's been pretty much an ACH thing, so I think you're going to see financing options are going to be well received with that company.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMMO, Inc. Releases Transcript of June 29th Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call and Follow-Up Q&A SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to provide a link to the transcript and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing ...
Subsea 7: Subsea Integration Alliance awarded EPCI contract offshore Norway
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
Fujifilm launches a more comprehensive portfolio for Europe's healthcare community following the ...
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and ...
DTE Energy Completes Spin-Off of DT Midstream
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update
Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Believe and TuneCore Help Artists Get the Most from Discovery Mode Test in Partnership with Spotify
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus