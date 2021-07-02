AMMO, Inc. Releases Transcript of June 29th Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call and Follow-Up Q&A

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to provide a link to the transcript and summary excerpts of the Q&A session from the Company’s Fiscal 2021 Earnings call held on June 29, 2021.

Fiscal 2022 is positioned to be transformative in AMMO’s opinion, with revenue and earnings per share increasing significantly as the Company continues to deploy resources to solidify and enhance 2021’s trajectory through this Fiscal Year.

EXCERPTS

Q&A session:

Matthew Koranda

Got it. Okay. Maybe one more from me, and then I'll turn it over to take turns here. But just in terms of GunBroker, now that it's been brought on-line, wanted to get an update from you guys on maybe priorities in terms of what you see as some of the first add-on product lines you can bring to that? Obviously, I think in the past we've talked about the potential to be able to put ammunition through that platform, but there's also additional low-hanging fruit that we've talked about as well in terms of payments and financing and whatnot, and you guys have put some press releases out around that. But maybe you could just talk a little bit about the priority lists and where you see that headed.

Rob Goodmanson

Well, you're talking, you're hitting some of the priorities right there. We are, with GunBroker being the world's leading online marketplace, we are going to leverage that marketplace. Got 6 million plus active users, and we really want to enhance the customer experience, and I think one of the best ways to do that is really to host additional product offerings and add it to our lines.

One of the things we'll do, of course we talked about ammunition, seems like a low hanging fruit, but ammunition was only approximately 3% of their sales last year at GunBrokers. We feel that by going direct to the customer we can really drive revenues for GunBroker.

On top of that, I think you're going to see a number of financing options come available to our users. This conversion is going to help with the retention. I believe they're going to help us with retention. It's also going to grow the average ticket size. Up until this point it's been pretty much an ACH thing, so I think you're going to see financing options are going to be well received with that company.