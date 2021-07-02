Mycotopia Therapies PsyTech Inc. Announces Third Annual Psytech Summit on July 19th and 20th, 2021

This year’s summit will feature two levels of access for registrants: a general admission registration and a premium access registration, featuring an additional day of content as well as extra breakout and Q&A sessions. Premium access registration costs $97USD. General admission registration is available for free.

MIAMI, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycotopia Therapies, Inc., (OTC Pink: TPIA) (the “Company”) announced today an upcoming complimentary Psychedelic Industry summit will take place virtually on July 19-20 for investors and interested individuals. The third annual Psytech Summit, where research and industry meet, is produced by PsyTech Inc., a leading source of education, clinical care and clinical tools for the fast-growing psychedelic medical sector. The summit will be a spirited, global discussion focused on today’s most impactful psychedelic therapies, most promising research, and their burgeoning commercial climate through a variety of panels, breakout sessions, and Q&A opportunities with experts.

Panels such as, “Where Research Meets Industry,” include Rick Doblin, Founder & Executive Director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS); Robin Carhart-Harris, Head of Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London; Matthew W. Johnson, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; and Rachel Yehuda, Director of the Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research, among many others.

This year’s summit, including breakout discussions, will cover the most heated topics in the psychedelic sector today, like ketamine-assisted therapy, microdosing, promising new innovations in developmental phases, and much more. Psytech Inc. is once again excited to host the most influential people in the psychedelic sector as they talk about today’s successes and tomorrow’s visions.

More information regarding the summit including sessions schedules and registration details can be found at psytechglobal.com/summit/.

Mycotopia Therapies owns a 10% interest in PsychedeliTech Inc., the parent company of PsyTech. Ehave, Inc. controls approximately 75.77% of the outstanding shares of Mycotopia Therapies. Ehave is developing KetaDASH, which is a HIPAA compliant, cloud-based platform that will be first to market as a home healthcare provider offering IV based infusion therapy of ketamine. KetaDASH is available to ketamine clinics and qualified patients whose healthcare provider has prescribed it as a treatment. Qualified patients, doctors, and clinics are invited to visit https://www.ketadash.com/sign-up/ for more information.