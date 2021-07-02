checkAd

Fireweed Zinc Closes $4.5 Million Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.07.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce closing of its non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) announced June 14, 2021 for gross proceeds of CAD$4,503,427 consisting of 5,003,808 flow-through common shares of the Company (“Flow-Through Shares”) at a price of CAD$0.90 per share. The Financing was over-subscribed due to increased demand.

The proceeds from the Financing will be used for exploration and development of the Company’s Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada. Specifically, the Company will incur Canadian Exploration Expenses (“CEE”), which will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” under the Income Tax Act (Canada), and which will be renounced to the purchasers of Flow-Through Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021. The Company has agreed to pay finders fees to arm’s length finders in connection with a portion of the Financing, totaling $55,599.85 and 56,669 warrants. All finder’s warrants are exercisable for 12 months from the date of issuance to acquire common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.90 per share. The Company has also agreed to issue 20,000 shares to an arm’s length party for corporate finance services.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 102,055 shares in the Financing, which participation constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. As required by MI 61-101, the Company advises that it expects to file a material change report relating to the Financing less than 21 days before completion of the Financing, as the nature of the related party transaction is relatively immaterial, and was not necessary to complete the Financing, and can generally be considered reasonable in the circumstances.

