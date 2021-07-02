Nyxoah Announces Pricing of Nasdaq Public Offering

In addition, Nyxoah has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 425,250 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – July 2, 2021, 2:40pm CET / 8:40am ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering") of 2,835,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of US$ 30 per share for total gross proceeds of US$ 85.1 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on July 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Nyxoah’s ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol “NYXH”. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Market on July 2, 2021 under the same symbol.

Piper Sandler, Stifel and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Degroof Petercam is acting as a co-manager.

A registration statement relating to the ordinary shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on June 30, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification or publication of an offering prospectus under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of ordinary shares was made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the final prospectus can be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by e-mail at prospectus@psc.com, or by phone at (800) 747-3924; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated at Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022; email: prospectus@cantor.com.