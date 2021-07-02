checkAd

Rejuvenation Opens Store in Edina, Minnesota

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 14:55  |  23   |   |   

Rejuvenation, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, opens its first Minnesota location in Edina’s shopping and restaurant destination, Galleria Edina, on July 2, 2021. The new Galleria store will serve as a go-to destination for consumers and industry experts looking to shop Rejuvenation’s signature assortment of quality lighting, hardware and home goods. Customers seeking guidance as they design, customize, and renovate their home will be able to work directly with store associates or schedule in-home design appointments for additional assistance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210702005066/en/

Rejuvenation's new store in the Galleria Edina (Photo: Business Wire)

Rejuvenation's new store in the Galleria Edina (Photo: Business Wire)

The 5,500 square foot space will showcase more than 240 light fixtures and 40 collections of hardware alongside the brand’s assortment of furniture, textiles, outdoor living collections, and more.

“We’ve been partnering with customers on residential and commercial projects in Minnesota for more than 40 years and are thrilled to call the Galleria home for our first retail location and showroom in the state,” says Aujsha Taylor, Senior Vice President of Rejuvenation. “From providing free interior design assistance for home refreshes and renovations through our Design Crew services, to helping our Trade customers find that perfect customized lighting solution for a residential or hospitality space, we look forward to supporting our Twin Cities customers with a variety of projects.”

With a mission to add real value to homes through quality craftsmanship, Rejuvenation products are inspired by history, designed for modern consumers and made to last.

Store Address:
Rejuvenation Edina
3670 Galleria
Edina, MN 55435

Store Email:
edina@rejuvenation.com

Store Hours:
10:00am-7:00pm Monday to Saturday
11:00am-6:00pm Sunday

ABOUT REJUVENATION

Founded in Portland, Ore., in 1977, Rejuvenation is a designer, manufacturer and retailer of quality lighting, hardware and home goods. Rejuvenation products are inspired by history, designed for modern consumers and made to last. A member of the Williams-Sonoma Inc. family of brands, Rejuvenation offers in-home design consultations and sells its products by catalog; at retail stores in Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, Berkeley, Palo Alto, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Costa Mesa and Houston; and via the company’s website, www.rejuvenation.com.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

WSM-PR

Williams-Sonoma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rejuvenation Opens Store in Edina, Minnesota Rejuvenation, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, opens its first Minnesota location in Edina’s shopping and restaurant destination, Galleria Edina, on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
Coty Announces the Relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics With New and Improved Clean and Vegan Formulas
Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
REE Automotive Registration Statement Related to Business Combination With 10X Capital Venture ...
ICL Completes Acquisition of Compass Minerals' South American Plant Nutrition Business
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Behalf ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
30.06.21
28.06.21
LAURA ALBER NAMED TO BARRON’S TOP CEO LIST 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. declares quarterly cash dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.06.21
02.06.21