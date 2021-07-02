checkAd

NV Gold Appoints John Watson as CEO

Autor: Accesswire
02.07.2021, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that, after five years of service to NV Gold Corporation, with the last two as CEO, Mr. Peter A. Ball has …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that, after five years of service to NV Gold Corporation, with the last two as CEO, Mr. Peter A. Ball has resigned from his positions as President and CEO and a Director of NV Gold to pursue new opportunities.

During his time with the Company, Peter has overseen and been part of many changes. Under his leadership, our exploration portfolio has grown and new programs have been instituted.

"We are grateful for Mr. Ball's efforts on behalf of NV Gold and wish him great success in all his ventures going forward", said John Watson, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "I continue to serve as Chairman of the Board and have been asked to serve as Interim CEO as our Board of Directors begins the process of permanently filling the position. Mr. Ball has built a solid team at NVX, and I have great confidence in our staff's ability to make this a smooth transition and look forward to a successful exploration program in 2021."

Mr. Ball has agreed to continue as an advisor to the Company to assist with the transition in CEO to John Watson.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-financed exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2021 will be NV Gold's busiest exploration year in its corporate history.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson
Chairman & CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

John Watson, Chairman & CEO
Phone: 1-303-674-9400
Email: john@watson-assoc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653986/NV-Gold-Appoints-John-Watson-as-CEO

NV Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NV Gold Appoints John Watson as CEO VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that, after five years of service to NV Gold Corporation, with the last two as CEO, Mr. Peter A. Ball has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
John Hope Bryant, Guest Host on CNBC and CEO of Operation HOPE is Set to Deliver the Keynote at the ...
New Providence Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group, Further Enhancing ...
HIVE Announces Long Term HPC Computing Strategy Beyond Ethereum 2.0
Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the ...
Focus Financial Partners Closes New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche, Raising $800 Million in a Heavily ...
ARC Document Solutions to Report Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2021
HIVE Joins NVIDIA Partner Network and Grows Professional GPU Footprint with US$66 Million Purchase
Tego Cyber Inc. Co-Founder and Cyber Security Executive Troy Wilkinson Awarded OnCon Top 50 ...
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
CRH completes latest phase of Buyback Programme
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.06.21
22.06.21
14.06.21
11.06.21
10.06.21
08.06.21
03.06.21