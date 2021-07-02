Great Atlantic Signs Contract for 2021 Diamond Drilling at Its 100% Owned Golden Promise Gold Property, Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR)(FSE:PH01) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with Rally Drilling Services for 2021 diamond drilling at its Golden …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR)(FSE:PH01) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with Rally Drilling Services for 2021 diamond drilling at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. Phase 2 diamond drilling is scheduled to resume immediately at the gold bearing Jaclyn Zone, specifically at the Jaclyn Main Zone and Jaclyn North Zone.

Foto: Accesswire

The Company is planning to resume Phase 2 drilling on July 1 with up to 33 drill holes at the gold bearing Jaclyn Zone. This includes up to 15 drill holes at the Jaclyn Main Zone and up to 18 drill holes at the Jaclyn North Zone for approximately 5,000 meters. This includes in-fill drill holes within different part of the Jaclyn Main Zone, the objective to provide further definition of the zone and provide information for an updated resource estimate. Most of these holes are planned within the central to west region of the zone, testing above 200 meters vertical depth. Two holes are planned in the east part of the Jaclyn Main Zone to test the zone at 200-350 meters vertical depth. Great Atlantic confirmed high-grade gold at the Jaclyn Main Zone during 2019 drilling, including near surface intercepts (core length) of 113.07 grams / tonne (g/t) gold over 0.55 meters, 61.35 g/t gold over 2.04 meters and 15.8 g/t gold over 2.70 meters plus an interval of multiple gold bearing veins in one drill hole averaging 2.30 g/t gold over 25.25 meters.

The planned drilling at the Jaclyn North Zone will further test the area east of historic drill holes including the area of an approximately 300 meters long zone of gold-bearing quartz vein boulders. Three drill holes completed by the Company during 2020 Phase 2 drilling intersected gold bearing quartz veins and extended the Jaclyn North quartz vein system approximately 260 meters east of historic drilling. The Company collected gold bearing quartz boulder samples in this area during 2017 (including samples returning 163, 208 and 332 grams / tonne (g/t) gold) and 2020 (including samples returning 17.4, 26.7 and 157.6 g/t gold).