GigInternational1, Inc. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants Commencing July 9, 2021

GigInternational1, Inc. (Nasdaq: GIWWU) (the “Company” or “GigInternational1”) today announced that holders of the Company’s public units may elect to separately trade the common stock and warrants underlying such public units commencing on July 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half (1/2) of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. For each public unit, one share of common stock and one-half (1/2) of one warrant will be issued. Because, pursuant to the warrant agreement, the warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares, only a whole warrant may be exercised at any given time. Accordingly, unless a holder of public units owns and separates in increments of two units, such holder will receive and be able to trade only whole warrants (to the extent that the holder owns and separates in increments of more than one unit), and will forfeit any fractional warrants upon separation of the units.

Those public units not separated will continue to trade under the symbol “GIWWU.” The common stock and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols “GIW” and “GIWWW,” respectively. Holders of the public units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the public units into shares of common stock and warrants.

The public units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering, and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. (collectively, the “Underwriters”) acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering and acted as co-manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the offering of the public units and the underlying securities had been filed by the Company and were declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 18, 2021. Additionally, the Underwriters exercised their over-allotment option for the purchase of 900,000 units.

A final prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com and William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com. Copies of the registration statements can also be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

