JetBlue Begins Service to Kalispell, Montana, the Gateway to Glacier National Park and Beyond

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 15:00   

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) completed its first flight Thursday to Glacier Park International Airport (FCA), located in Kalispell, Montana. Kalispell, situated in the Flathead Valley, serves as a gateway to the world-renowned Glacier National Park and is surrounded by endless outdoor activities facilitated by the beautiful Rocky Mountains, numerous lakes, hiking and biking trails, and the rest of wide open Big Sky country. As New York’s Hometown Airline, JetBlue will operate flights between Glacier Park International and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) three times weekly with seasonal service through September 7.

“As we identify new markets in our network, we continue to see great interest and demand for destinations where travelers can experience the scenic outdoors and wide open spaces, especially our famed national parks,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “Connecting our customers to the gateway to Glacier National Park and the rest of the Flathead Valley shows we are listening to current travel trends and responding by connecting these destinations to our focus cities.”

"We are excited to add JetBlue to the GPIA family," said Rob Ratkowski, director, Glacier Park International Airport. "As interest in the Flathead Valley continues to grow, we are pleased that JetBlue is providing increased opportunity for visitors to enjoy this beautiful area."

“JetBlue’s arrival in Kalispell at GPIA is incredibly exciting. Having direct flights to and from New York’s JFK Airport will be a game changer for our tourism-related small businesses,” said Lorraine Clarno, president and CEO, Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are confident our amenities and western spirit will delight our newest visitors.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Kalispell/Glacier Park International Airport (FCA)
3x Weekly

JFK - FCA Flight #2345
(Tues., Thurs., Sun.)

FCA - JFK Flight #2346
(Tues., Thurs., Sun.)

6:55 p.m. – 10:22 p.m.

11:19 p.m. – 5:58 a.m. (+1)

The addition of JetBlue’s service to Kalispell will complement existing Montana service at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN). The additional destination gives JetBlue customers another option when traveling to and from Big Sky country, with access now to southern and northern Montana. Adventure seekers will have easy access to both Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park.

Beyond the direct service to New York, the launch will provide connections between Kalispell and dozens of destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue operates the new Kalispell service using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (b); complimentary name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM radio at every seat.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.

(b) Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.

