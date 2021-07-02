checkAd

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Receipt of Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021   

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSG”) (NYSE: OSG), a public company focused on providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products primarily in the U.S. Jones Act market, announced today that, following receipt by the Company of a non-binding indication of interest to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the Company for a price of $3.00 per share, OSG’s Board of Directors has commenced a strategic process to explore, review and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives available to the Company to enhance shareholder value, including the non-binding indication of interest.

The strategic process will be led by a newly formed special transaction committee of independent directors, and is fully supported by the Board of Directors and the Company's management team. The special transaction committee has engaged Evercore as its financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP as its legal advisor to assist the special transaction committee in evaluating strategic alternatives. The strategic alternatives to be explored in connection with the strategic process could include, among other things, a sale of all or part of the Company, a merger or other business combination with another party, or remaining a public company and continuing to execute on management’s long-term business plan.

The Company’s Board of Directors has not set a timetable for the strategic process, nor has it made any decisions related to strategic alternatives, including with respect to the non-binding indication of interest. There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in a sale of the Company, or in any other strategic change or outcome. The Company’s current intention is not to disclose developments with respect to the strategic process unless and until the Board has approved a specific course of action, on the recommendation of the special transaction committee, or otherwise determines that disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG’s 22 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional ATBs, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also currently owns and operates one Marshall Islands flagged MR tanker which trades internationally.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

